Een nieuwe week, een nieuwe Fortnite update. Deze week krijgen PS4-gebruikers toegang tot Fortnite versie 2.63 en die brengt enkele kleine veranderingen met zich mee. De update is slechts 1.1GB groot, dus waarschijnlijk zal je niet al te veel tijd moeten spenderen aan downloaden, ondanks de verminderde downloadsneldheid van het PSN.
De volledige lijst met veranderingen vind je hieronder terug.
- Players can now pick up items using Auto Pick Up
- The Harpoon Gun will successfully catch loot on a consistent basis
- Players’ style selection for certain Locker items will be saved now
- In a Spy Games mode, players may get stuck on the “Select Tech” screen which has been fixed
- Fixed a bug where players on mobile will not be able to interact with the Quick Menu using the pre-assigned buttons
- Fixed a bug where defender eliminations no longer count towards player quest credit. Defenders should work with players and not against them
- Fixed a bug where high levels of Love Lobbers will spawn
- Love Lobber’s will no longer deal damage to player structures