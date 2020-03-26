

Vanaf morgen ligt One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 in de winkels en uiteraard kan je ook in deze game de nodige Trophies verzamelen. Die zijn inmiddels bekend en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht, waarbij we alle Trophies op een rijtje hebben gezet.

De Trophies zijn over het algemeen niet al te ingewikkeld, maar er zitten wel een paar ‘opdrachten’ bij die wat tijdrovend kunnen zijn. Kortom, spelers staan voor een leuke uitdaging vanaf morgen wanneer de game verkrijgbaar is.

Bandai Namco heeft inmiddels ook de launch trailer uitgebracht, mocht je die gemist hebben dan kan je hier terecht.

Platinum

The Fifth Emperor of the Sea

-All trophies acquired

Goud

A New Dawn

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Land of Wano Arc (game original)”

The Name of that Sea is…

-Cleared the Deciding Battle Episode from the Treasure Log “New World”

The Tree of Knowledge

-Unlocked at least 75% of the Gallery

Zilver

Level G.L

-Promoted to Treasure Log “Grand Line”

Rich Pirates

-Collected 100 million or more berries in total

Bounty Hunter

-Collected 50 types of coin or more

Grand Fleet

-Collected 30 or more playable characters

Family

-20 or more characters’ Crew Levels have MAXED out

Asura’s Path

-Acquired 20 or more skills

Pirate Ranking

-One character’s Action Growth Level has MAXED out

A King’s Qualities

-One character’s special moves have all MAXED out

One Step Towards The Dream

-Acquired all the islands from “The Beginning Map”

Cola Energy

-You used Power Dash 1000 times or more in total

The Power to Destroy the World

-Toppled 10,000 enemies during a Full-Force Burst

The Strongest Creature

-Toppled a total of 100,000 foes

The King of Destruction

-Total Stage Objects Destroyed has exceeded 1000

Brons

Two of the Four Emperors stand in the way

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Introduction”

My Friends’ Seal

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Alabasta Arc”

Declaration of War

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Enies Lobby Arc”

The Times are Changing

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Summit War Arc”

Followers’ Sake Cups

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Entry to the New World Arc”

Onward to Wano!

-Cleared Dramatic Log “Whole Cake Island Arc”

Adventures at Daybreak

-Cleared at least 1 “East Blue” battle from the Treasure Log

Supernova

-Achieved Battle Grade S in any episode

A Great and Priceless Treasure

-Unlocked at least 25% of the Gallery

I Want Ten People

-Collected 10 or more playable characters

Friends

-One character’s Crew Level has MAXED out

Fantastic Hardship

-Acquired 1 or more skills

Push On Through!

-One of your skill levels has MAXED out

Heedless Rush

-You won a battle with a Power type character for the first time

Lightning Speed

-You won a battle with a Speed type character for the first time

Sophistication

-You won a battle with a Technique type character for the first time

Harsh Winds and Strong Waves

-You won a battle with a Sky type character for the first time

I’m Getting Fired Up…!

-You used a special skill for the first time

Willing to Die For the Cause

-You defeated your first enemy using Full-Force Burst

Gear Four

-You defeated your first enemy while in Form Change.

Sky Walk

-You stayed airborne for at least 10 seconds

Certifiably Powerful Enemy

-You used a special skill at least 10 times in one battle

One in a Thousand

-You defeated 1000 or more enemies in a single battle