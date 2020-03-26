

Enige tijd terug kondigde Bandai Namco samen met Supermassive Games The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope officieel aan. Deze game zal ergens in de zomer moeten verschijnen, maar een concrete releasedatum werd nog niet gegeven. Er is een mogelijkheid dat dit 15 juni is, gezien de Duitse retailer Saturn die datum gelekt heeft.

Naast dat Saturn die datum op de website had staan, stonden er ook nog wat details bij. Die details hieronder en dat klinkt als een traditioneel overzicht van key features die veelal door een uitgever beschikbaar worden gesteld, wat dus de releasedatum wat geloofwaardiger maakt.

Little Hope is the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Four college students and their teacher find themselves trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope. There they try to flee from nightmarish appearances, which they pursue mercilessly from the impenetrable fog.