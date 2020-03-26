Wie had ooit gedacht dat een simpele game waarbij je met race autootjes tegen een bal botst zo populair zou worden? Geloof het maar, want Rocket League blijft een actieve spelersbasis behouden en blijft updates krijgen. De nieuwste update, versie 1.75, is nu live en brengt enkele veranderingen met zich mee.
Erg ingrijpend zijn de aanpassingen niet: we krijgen uiteraard te maken met de gewoonlijke bug fixes, maar deze keer worden er ook wat veranderingen aan de vibratie van de controller doorgevoerd. De volledige patch notes lees je hieronder.
Rocket League Update 1.75 Patch Notes
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Controller Vibration Settings
- Changed how controller vibration is set under Options -> Controls
- Added three Controller Vibration settings
- ‘Disabled’ removes all controller vibration
- ‘Default’ only vibrates on impacts, boost activation, and explosions
- ‘All’ adds vibration for the entire duration of a boost
- Added a ‘Vibration Intensity’ slider
- Slider can move between 0.00 and 3.00 in intervals of 0.10
- Setting the slider to 0.00 disables vibration
- Intensity settings below 0.5 may have inconsistent results across different controller types due to variance in vibration motors
- Slider numbers to recreate legacy settings:
- Light: 0.5
- Medium: 1.8
- Heavy: 3.0
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed appearance of several Decals
- Fixed an issue causing some maps to not appear in Online Matches since v1.74
- Fixed Boost mutator in Spike Rush matches
- [Steam, Nintendo Switch] Players can now send more than three messages during a Private or Wireless Match (where applicable) when the match is paused