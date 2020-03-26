Wie had ooit gedacht dat een simpele game waarbij je met race autootjes tegen een bal botst zo populair zou worden? Geloof het maar, want Rocket League blijft een actieve spelersbasis behouden en blijft updates krijgen. De nieuwste update, versie 1.75, is nu live en brengt enkele veranderingen met zich mee.

Erg ingrijpend zijn de aanpassingen niet: we krijgen uiteraard te maken met de gewoonlijke bug fixes, maar deze keer worden er ook wat veranderingen aan de vibratie van de controller doorgevoerd. De volledige patch notes lees je hieronder.