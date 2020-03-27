

Remedy Entertainment heeft deze week The Foundation uitbreiding voor Control uitgebracht en daarmee kunnen spelers weer in een wat kleiner avontuur duiken. Samen met de release van die content heeft de ontwikkelaar ook update 1.08 en 1.09 uitgebracht en daarvan hebben we nu de patch notes.

De update komt met verschillende probleemoplossingen, maar ook worden er nieuwe features toegevoegd. De map zou bijvoorbeeld een stuk beter leesbaar moeten zijn, de Ability tree is gereviseerd, ook kunnen spelers Ability Points opnieuw toewijzen en meer.

Alle details hieronder in het overzicht.