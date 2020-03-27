

Nadat Square Enix al een waarschuwing gaf met betrekking tot de fysieke release van de Final Fantasy VII Remake, heeft ook Capcom inmiddels een statement naar buiten gebracht met betrekking tot hun remake van Resident Evil 3. Hoewel de game nog steeds op 3 april zal verschijnen, zal je hem dan vermoedelijk alleen in de digitale schappen kunnen vinden.

Erg vervelend voor de gamers die nog altijd graag een doosje bij hun game hebben, maar gezien de huidige situatie is het niet gek. Dit nieuws is echter nog niet helemaal definitief, zoals ook uit de verklaring van Capcom hieronder valt op te maken. Fysieke versies verschijnen wel degelijk, alleen in wat voor oplage en welke Europese landen nog even moeten wachten is nog niet duidelijk.

“As we all know, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is having a widespread impact as respective governments in Europe have instituted various restrictions to prevent any additional spread. Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains April 3, 2020, some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games.

We are closely following official regulations to ensure we are prioritizing the safety of our fans, employees and partners. As such, we are in frequent communication with our local distribution and retail partners in each market to make copies available once local import conditions allow. Please check with your local retailers for further updates regarding individual orders and availability of Resident Evil 3 physical copies and Collector’s Editions.

We will do our best to keep you updated on major changes, and thank you for your patience. In the meanwhile, we hope that you and your loved ones stay safe.

– The Capcom Europe Team