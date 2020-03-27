Gisteren kon je al lezen dat Ubisoft een berg nieuwe content heeft uitgebracht voor The Crew 2. Deze racegame werd voorzien van de Inner Drive update die veel nieuwe voertuigen en andere content met zich meebracht. In het vorige bericht kreeg je al een indruk wat de content precies was en nu zijn ook de patch notes vrijgegeven.
Zoals al aangegeven zijn er dus veel nieuwe voertuigen te vinden, maar ook zijn diverse aspecten van de game veranderd. Zo is het menu van een nieuwe lay-out voorzien, zijn er nieuwe avatars te vinden en veel voertuigen zijn aangepast. Hieronder kan je alle patch notes van de Inner Drive update bekijken.
Vanity Items
- [Add] Added 4 new vanity types: Custom Nitro, Horns, Window Tints and 2D Emotes.
- [Add] 85 new vanity items – to be released on a weekly basis through the shop or as a LIVE Summit rewards
- 11 Custom Nitros
- 17 Horns
- 6 Window Tints
- 23 2D Emotes
- 4 Smokes
- 12 Tires
- 12 Underglows
- [Add] 20 additional items will be automatically gifted to players when the update goes live:
- 10 2D Emotes
- 10 Horns
- [Fixed] Fixed an issue where planes’ smoke would appear desaturated.
Summit
- [Add] 15 New LIVE Summit with their associated activities & rewards.
- [Fixed] “Loaned Vehicle” mention now correctly appears in the LIVE Summit leaderboards when applicable
[Fixed] Fixed an issue where non-Icon players could not claim their LIVE Summit rewards (this only applies to certain specific LIVE Summits, such as Open Days).
[Fixed] The date on the reward screen is now that of the current LIVE Summit, rather than that of the completed LIVE Summit[Fixed] Fixed an issue where the LIVE Summit billboard would not update instantly after claiming rewards.
Main Menu
- [Add] New MAIN MENU layout.
- Avatar and last used vehicle displayed.
- Crew mates’ avatars displayed, if you are playing in a Crew.
- Ability to start a Crew straight from the main menu.
- Centralised Pilot, Vehicles, and Hobbies (Coming Soon) tabs.
- [Improved] Vehicle customization can now be accessed directly from the Vehicle menu.
- [Add] New menu music.
- [Add] In the Audio Options, Music and Radio now have individual volume controls.
- [Improved] In the Icon Points menu, Icon Points can now be spent in batches of 5.
- [Improved] New activity order in Activities menu: now ordered by release date.
Avatars
- [Add] Brand new avatars: we have completely reworked avatar character models & animations. Upon launching the game for the first time after the patch, you will be required to select your new avatar before you can continue. Please note: like with the old avatars, once selected your new avatar cannot be changed. Choose wisely!
- [Improved] Avatars are now animated in avatar selection and menus.
- [Improved] New avatar Fame upgrade motions.
- [Add] Default third-person view and controls in House and HQs.
- [Improved] All TC2 outfits are now free to apply (except those related to Uplay / ingame rewards).
Boot Menu
- [Add] New boot menu music.
- [Improved] Updated boot menu video.
Shop
- [Add] New Bundle types, including vanity & vehicle combos: don’t fancy yourself a tuner but still want to drive something classier than a stock model? Not to worry, you’ll now be able to purchase fully customized vehicles with our new Vehicle & Vanity bundles!
- 1st Vehicle & Vanity bundle: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (2020)
- [Add] Exclusive vehicles visible in the Shop now display where they can be obtained/won.
Recaliber
- [Add] “Extra Pump” Affix added to the pool of available Affixes for Drag Race.
- [Add] “Drifty” Affix added to the pool of available Affixes for Hovercraft.
Vehicles
- [Add] 20 New Vehicles, including:
- Shop additions
- Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (2020) – Street Race (available March 25)
- KOENIGSEGG Jesko (2020) – Hypercar (available March 25
- Elite Bundle 4 (available April 8)
- Ferrari Enzo Ferrari (2002) – Hypercar
- Lamborghini Diablo GT (1999) – Street Race
- Proto Alpha Mark X (2020) – Alpha Grand Prix
- LIVE Summit rewards
- TVR Griffith (2017) – Peppermint Edition – Street Race (Summit beg. April 1)
- Additions to existing disciplines
- Touring Bikes coming to the TC discipline.
- More to be revealed on a regular basis!
- [Fixed] The Lamborghini Veneno speedometer sometimes appeared zoomed in.
- [Fixed] Mud & snow is now properly displayed when opening the vehicles menu.
Physics
- [Fixed] Airplanes benchmark top speed should now be more accurate.
- [Fixed] Some cases of hiccups on jump ramps should no longer occur.
- [Fixed] Tires sinking into the ground during high speed turns.
- [Fixed] Wheels getting stuck underground on some heavy landings.
- [Fixed] Bikes drifting away during some previews and cinematics.
- [Fixed] Some cases of unstable obstacles.
3C/Handling
- [Add] Air Nitro: nitro boost can now be used in air along with finer air control (N/A to planes or helicopter). The objective is to re-incentivise the use of ramps and terrain on ground tracks.
- [Improved] Vehicle slowdown when driving off-road or in water should be more consistent across the whole line-up. The intention is that vehicles from off-road disciplines should now be more competitive, in line with what was initially planned.
- [Improved] Boat collisions should now be smoother.
- [Improved] Boats steering in reverse should be more consistent.
- [Improved] Boats should have less involuntary nose-up tendencies, especially downstream.
- [Improved] Manoeuvring after being stopped by a wall should now be smoother.
- [Improved] Stair detection / Chassis response has been reworked to improve overall stability.
- [Improved] Landing behaviour has been improved on several vehicles.
- [Improved] Better steering, suspension and tire models on whole Street Race and Hypercar line-up.
- [Improved] New handling (previously known as Beta Handling) rolled out to entire Street Race roster, and additional tweaks to Hypercar balancing.
- [Improved] Slight tweaks to some Street Race and Hypercar follow-camera positions, for better consistency.
- [Improved] Handling and camera update on the BMW S1000RR (SR), Ducati Panigale R (SR) and KTM 1190 RC8 R (SR)
- [Fixed] Driveshaft misaligned on some vehicles.
- [Fixed] Some wheeled vehicles could be improperly controlled when afloat.
- [Improved] Interactable indicators (headlights, doors, etc) on vehicles in House & HQ will now be selected by default when zooming in from new third person view.
Audio
- [Improved] Opponents’ vehicles nitro.
- [Improved] Pass-bys for traffic and opponents.
- [Improved] Suspensions and landing sounds.
- Improved] Tweaks on the limiter behaviour for all disciplines.
- [Improved] Kawasaki Ninja H2 (Street Race).
- [Improved] Nissan Skyline R34 (Rally Raid and Rally Cross).
- [Improved] Mix levels of some cars and bikes.
Live Replay
- [Fixed] Wheels snap to incorrect orientation in Video Mode and Photo Mode.
World (Visual & Audio)
Events
- [Add] Slight tweaks to AI behaviour.
- [Fixed] Demolition Derby Arenas: self-destructs no longer grant the destruction points to last opponent to hit.
- [Improved] MX Checkpoints to match new Air Nitro possibilities.
- [Improved] Ongoing investigations on BoT behaviour.
Audio
- [Improved] Character footsteps enhancements.
- [Improved] Radio flow. When ON, radios now also play in the menus.
World
- [Fixed] Invisible collision in the middle of a road between Salt Lake City and Chicago.
Technical
Tech
- [Fixed] The Crew Hub: Live Summit dates are now correct when accessing from North and South American time zones.
- [Add] The Crew Hub: Google Stadia can now be selected as a platform.
Controllers
- [Add] New 2D Emotes interface, press down on the D-pad to access.
- [Add] Shortcut command to trigger “favourited” 2D Emote: double tap down on the D-pad.
Audio
- [Improved] Video audio renderer misc. fixes and optimization.
20 nieuwe auto’s maar ik tel er maar 5