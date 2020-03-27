[Fixed] Fixed an issue where planes’ smoke would appear desaturated.

[Add] 20 additional items will be automatically gifted to players when the update goes live:

New activity order in Activities menu: now ordered by release date.

In the Icon Points menu, Icon Points can now be spent in batches of 5.

In the Audio Options, Music and Radio now have individual volume controls.

Vehicle customization can now be accessed directly from the Vehicle menu.

Crew mates’ avatars displayed, if you are playing in a Crew.

Avatar and last used vehicle displayed.

All TC2 outfits are now free to apply (except those related to Uplay / ingame rewards).

Default third-person view and controls in House and HQs.

Avatars are now animated in avatar selection and menus.

Brand new avatars: we have completely reworked avatar character models & animations. Upon launching the game for the first time after the patch, you will be required to select your new avatar before you can continue.

Exclusive vehicles visible in the Shop now display where they can be obtained/won.

New Bundle types, including vanity & vehicle combos: don’t fancy yourself a tuner but still want to drive something classier than a stock model? Not to worry, you’ll now be able to purchase fully customized vehicles with our new Vehicle & Vanity bundles!

[Add] “Extra Pump” Affix added to the pool of available Affixes for Drag Race.

Bikes drifting away during some previews and cinematics.

Wheels getting stuck underground on some heavy landings.

Tires sinking into the ground during high speed turns.

Some cases of hiccups on jump ramps should no longer occur.

Airplanes benchmark top speed should now be more accurate.

[Add] Air Nitro: nitro boost can now be used in air along with finer air control (N/A to planes or helicopter). The objective is to re-incentivise the use of ramps and terrain on ground tracks.

[Improved] Vehicle slowdown when driving off-road or in water should be more consistent across the whole line-up. The intention is that vehicles from off-road disciplines should now be more competitive, in line with what was initially planned.

[Improved] Boat collisions should now be smoother.

[Improved] Boats steering in reverse should be more consistent.

[Improved] Boats should have less involuntary nose-up tendencies, especially downstream.

[Improved] Manoeuvring after being stopped by a wall should now be smoother.

[Improved] Stair detection / Chassis response has been reworked to improve overall stability.

[Improved] Landing behaviour has been improved on several vehicles.

[Improved] Better steering, suspension and tire models on whole Street Race and Hypercar line-up.

[Improved] New handling (previously known as Beta Handling) rolled out to entire Street Race roster, and additional tweaks to Hypercar balancing.

[Improved] Slight tweaks to some Street Race and Hypercar follow-camera positions, for better consistency.

[Improved] Handling and camera update on the BMW S1000RR (SR), Ducati Panigale R (SR) and KTM 1190 RC8 R (SR)

[Fixed] Driveshaft misaligned on some vehicles.

[Fixed] Some wheeled vehicles could be improperly controlled when afloat.