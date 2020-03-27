

Afgelopen dinsdag zou er een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare verschijnen, maar die werd op het laatste moment uitgesteld. Inmiddels is de update alsnog uitgerold en het betreft hier een update die met 11GB aan de behoorlijk forse kant is.

Deze update brengt een nieuwe Operator naar de game, alsook een nieuwe map en playlists. Verder worden er diverse issues aangepakt en Warzone ontvangt een aantal nieuwe wapens, zoals we eerder deze week al lieten weten.

Voor het complete overzicht zijn de patch notes natuurlijk erg handig, zie hieronder.