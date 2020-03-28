Na de pc, Nintendo Switch en Xbox One is het eindelijk de beurt aan de PS4 om te kunnen genieten van de knotsgekke 2D shooter My Friend Pedro. Via de PlayStation Blog lieten Devolver Digital en DeadToast Entertainment namelijk weten dat de PS4-versie van de game vanaf 2 april voor ons klaarstaat, wat eerdere geruchten over een PS4-versie dus bevestigt.

Tegelijk met de PS4-versie, krijgt My Friend Pedro ook nieuwe “Code Yellow” content. Deze content voegt 14 nieuwe game modifiers toe, maar ook een timer voor speedrunners en nog meer handige functies. Voor degenen die nog nooit van My Friend Pedro gehoord zouden hebben, wordt de game hieronder even samengevat. Als je de game liever echt in actie ziet, kan je ook de trailer bekijken die online werd gezet om de PS4-versie te vieren.

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind.

Break up the high octane running and gunning a bit with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase or slow it all down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles.