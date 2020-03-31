

We stappen deze week de vierde maand van het jaar binnen en die begint gelijk goed met de release van Resident Evil 3. Buiten dat verschijnen er nog een hoop andere games deze week, waaronder Persona 5 Royal en diverse kleinere PlayStation Network games.

Hieronder zoals altijd alles op een rijtje inclusief de downloadbare content die vanaf nu beschikbaar is in de PlayStation Store. Daar komt de komende dagen nog het een en ander bij, maar daarvoor zul je de PlayStation Store in de gaten moeten houden.

Games

Vanaf 1 april

Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4)

Random Heroes: Gold Edition (PS4)

Snakeybus (PS4)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PS4)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Yoga Master (PS4)

The Wizards – Enhanced Edition (PS VR)

Vanaf 2 april

Megalith VR Complete Edition (PS VR)

Vanaf 3 april

8-Bit RTS Series Complete Collection (PS4)

HyperParasite (PS4)

Resident Evil 3 – €59,99 (PS4)

Demo’s

Downloadbare content

Let it Die (PS4)

World of Warships: Legends (PS4)

Aurora Borealis – Gratis

SoulCalibur VI (PS4)

Hunt: Showdown (PS4)

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)