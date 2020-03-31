We stappen deze week de vierde maand van het jaar binnen en die begint gelijk goed met de release van Resident Evil 3. Buiten dat verschijnen er nog een hoop andere games deze week, waaronder Persona 5 Royal en diverse kleinere PlayStation Network games.
Hieronder zoals altijd alles op een rijtje inclusief de downloadbare content die vanaf nu beschikbaar is in de PlayStation Store. Daar komt de komende dagen nog het een en ander bij, maar daarvoor zul je de PlayStation Store in de gaten moeten houden.
Games
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher Console Edition – €19,99 (PS4)
- Dogurai – €4,99 (PS4)
- Gigantosaurus The Game – €39,99 (PS4)
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes – €4,99 (PS4)
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – €29,99 (PS4)
- Persona 5 Royal – €59,99 (PS4)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – €69,99 (PS4)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition – €99,99 (PS4)
- The Complex – €12,99 (PS4)
- The Ultimate FMV Bundle – €21,99 (PS4)
- The Interactive Movie Bundle (PS4)
- Curious Expedition (PS4)
- Van Helsing: Double Pack (PS4)
- Battle Rockets – €9,99 (PS Vita)
Vanaf 1 april
- Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4)
- Random Heroes: Gold Edition (PS4)
- Snakeybus (PS4)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PS4)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- Yoga Master (PS4)
- The Wizards – Enhanced Edition (PS VR)
Vanaf 2 april
- Megalith VR Complete Edition (PS VR)
Vanaf 3 april
- 8-Bit RTS Series Complete Collection (PS4)
- HyperParasite (PS4)
- Resident Evil 3 – €59,99 (PS4)
Demo’s
- Fury Unleashed demo (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Let it Die (PS4)
- Special! 10 Death Metals – €0,99
- 6 Mil Downloads 100 Death Metals – €24,99
- 6 Mil Downloads Special Pack – €9,99
- 10 Death Metals + 7,000 Kill Coins – €4,99
- 30 Death Metals + 20,000 Kill Coins – €13,99
- 80 Death Metals + 50,000 Kill Coins – €32,99
- 160 Death Metals + 90,000 Kill Coins – €59,99
- 280 Death Metals + 150,000 Kill Coins – €99,99
- Uncapping Pack: Bronze – €32,99
- Uncapping Pack: Silver – €59,99
- Uncapping Pack: Gold – €99,99
World of Warships: Legends (PS4)
- Aurora Borealis – Gratis
SoulCalibur VI (PS4)
- DLC9: Haohmaru – €5,99
- DLC10: Character Creation Set D – €3.99
Hunt: Showdown (PS4)
- The Researcher – €4,99
- The Rat – €4,99
Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
- Battle Bundle – €9,99
- DLC Pack – €59,99
- Kasumi Costume Pack – €14,49
- Legacy DLC Bundle – Gratis
- P5D Costume and BGM Set – €6,99
- P5D Featherman Costume and BGM Set – €6,99
- Persona Bundle – €9,99
- Persona® Q2 Costume and BGM Special Set – €6,99
- SMT: Strange Journey Redux Costume and BGM Set – €6,99
- Tracksuit Costume Set – Gratis
- Velvet Room Costume and BGM Set – €6,99
Ik heb persona 5 al uitgespeeld, maar is het het waard om royal te kopen?