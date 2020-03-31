

Na veel geruchten en vervolgens het lekken van de game in de PlayStation Store, is het een feit dat de remaster van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 op zeer korte termijn verschijnt. Op moment van schrijven is de game nog niet beschikbaar in de PlayStation Store, maar als we de vele nieuwtjes omtrent de game mogen geloven staat de release voor vandaag op de planning.

Doordat de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network hebben we ook zekerheid gekregen wat betreft de inhoud. Dat de remaster geen multiplayer bevat was al min of meer een zekerheid, want volgens insiders wil Activision de multiplayer maps van deze game aan die van Modern Warfare toevoegen, wat een logische actie zou zijn.

Dat de singleplayer een remaster zou krijgen, zoveel was duidelijk maar de vraag omtrent de Spec-Ops modus bleef bestaan. Daar krijgen we nu een antwoord op, op twee manieren: enerzijds heet de remaster officieel ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered’ en anderzijds zien we de Spec-Ops Trophies niet terug in de onderstaande lijst.

Lang verhaal kort, de remaster is puur en alleen de singleplayer. De multiplayer maps – waarschijnlijk enkel de beste/populairste – komen naar Modern Warfare, dus het enige wat nog overblijft is de Spec-Ops modus. Of daar wat mee gedaan gaat worden is vooralsnog onduidelijk.

Platinum

Is That All You Got?

-Earn all available trophies for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 Campaign Remastered.

Goud

The Price of War

-Complete the single player campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty.

Immortal

-Complete every missions without dying or reloading to a checkpoint at any difficulty.

Zilver

For the Record

-Complete the single player campaign on any difficulty.

Turistas

-Complete ‘Takedown’ and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’ on Veteran difficulty.

Red Dawn

-Complete ‘Wolverines!’ and ‘Exodus’ on Veteran difficulty.

Prisoner 627

-Complete ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’ and ‘The Gulag’ on Veteran difficulty.

Homecoming

-Complete ‘Of Their Own Accord’, ‘Second Sun’, and ‘Whiskey Hotel’ on Veteran difficulty.

Queen takes Rook

-Complete ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘The Enemy of My Enemy’ on Veteran difficulty.

Do NOT push this button

-Ring the red bell in both rooms and survive the attack.

The Student Surpasses the Master

-Beat BX time in ‘S.S.D.D.’.

The Real Gun Game

-Complete any mission but ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Endgame’ without reloading weapons or using melee attacks.

Bird Hunter

-Destroy 10 choppers using the Javelin Launcher in ‘Of Their Own Accord’.

Brons

Back in the Saddle

-Help train the local militia.

Danger Close

-Get hand picked for Shepherd’s elite squad.

Cold Shoulder

-Infiltrate the snowy mountain side base.

Tag ‘em and bag ‘em

-Find Rojas in the Favelas.

Royale with Cheese

-Defend Burger Town.

Soap on a Rope

-Storm the gulag.

Desperate Times

-Execute the plan to help the Americans.

Whiskey Hotel

-Take back Whiskey Hotel.

The Pawn

-Assault Makarov’s safehouse.

Out of the Frying Pan…

-Complete the mission in the airplane graveyard.

First Day of School

-Complete ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Team Player’ on Veteran difficulty.

Black Diamond

-Complete ‘Cliffhanger’ on Veteran difficulty.

Ends Justify the Means

-Complete ‘Contingency’ on Veteran difficulty.

Off the Grid

-Complete ‘Just Like Old Times’ and ‘Endgame’ on Veteran difficulty.

Pit Boss

-Run The Pit in ‘S.S.D.D.’ and finish with a final time under 30 seconds.

Ghost

-Plant the C4 in ‘Cliffhanger’ without alerting or injuring anyone in the blizzard.

Colonel Sanderson

-Kill 7 chickens in under 10 seconds in ‘The Hornet’s Nest’.

Ten plus foot-mobiles

-Kill at least 10 enemies with one Predator Missile.

Unnecessary Roughness

-Use a Riot shield to beat down an enemy.

Knock-knock

-Kill 4 enemies with 4 shots during a slow-mo breach.

Some Like it Hot

-Kill 6 enemies in a row using a thermal weapon.

Two Birds with One Stone

-Kill 2 enemies with a single bullet.

The Road Less Traveled

-Collect 22 enemy intel items.

Leave No Stone Unturned

-Collect 45 enemy intel items.

Drive By

-Kill 20 enemies in a row while driving a vehicle.

The Harder They Fall

-Kill 2 rappelling enemies in a row before they land on their feet.

Desperado

-Kill 5 enemies in a row using 5 different weapons or attachments.

Look Ma Two Hands

-Kill 10 enemies in a row using akimbo weapons.

No Rest For the Wary

-Knife an enemy without him ever knowing you were there.

Three-some

-Kill at least 3 enemies with a single shot from a grenade launcher.

Target Confirmed

-Instruct the Honey Badger to kill 80 enemies in ‘Exodus’.

Angel Savior

-Do not get your Predator Drone destroyed in ‘Contingency’.

Precognitive Paranoia

-Kill Shepherd.

Silent Skies

-Destroy both BTRs without using Predator Drones in ‘Wolverines!’

Clay-more

-Kill 11 enemies using Claymores in ‘Loose Ends’.

Hot Potato

-Destroy the helicopter using frag grenades in ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’.

Clown in Training

-The U.S. Army Rangers ain’t no place for clowns.

Headbanger

-Kill an enemy with the impact damage from a frag grenade to the head.