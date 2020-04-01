Bandai Namco en Team Soul hebben goed nieuws voor SoulCalibur spelers, want SoulCalibur VI heeft sinds kort een nieuwe update gekregen. Het gaat hier om versie 2.10 die vanaf nu te downloaden is. De update zelf voegt verschillende nieuwe zaken toe, waaronder ondersteuning voor nieuwe content.

Er zijn twee uitbreidingen voor de game verschenen en in één tref je het nieuwe personage Haohmaru. Voor de actuele prijzen van de nieuwe content kan je in de PlayStation Store terecht, de volledige patch notes kan je hieronder nakijken:

SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.10 Patch Notes

Compatibility Support of the paid DLC 9 (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)

DLC Pack 9 adds Haohmaru as a playable character.

Haohmaru will be available on 3/31.

Haohmaru is included in Season Pass 2. Please be careful not to purchase the same content more than once.

Compatibility Support of the paid DLC 10 (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)

DLC Pack 10 adds Character Creation Set D.

Character Creation Set D will be available on 3/31.

Character Creation Set D is included in Season Pass 2. Please be careful not to purchase the same content more than once.

Additional Creation Items (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)

The following weapons and equipment will be added and available to all players.

Weapons

Official’s Flags (Short); only available for Taki and Taki’s fighting style

Official’s Flags (Long); only available for Cervantes and Cervantes’s fighting style

Equipment

Kuroko’s Hood

Kuroko’s Flags

Fish

Long Boots (Single Leg)

Long Boots

Additional Stages (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)

The following stage will be added and available to all players.

Master Swordsman’s Cave: Wicked Depths

Battle Adjustments (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)

Players can now use special inputs when entering Soul Charge to destroy equipment on original characters.

(See Battle System for more information on this mechanic).

for more information on this mechanic). Improvements have been made to the battle screen display.

Special displays have been added to the battle screen for character-specific actions.

Missions for Soul Attacks and Resist Impact have been added to Battle Tutorials in Libra of Soul.

They can be found in Drona’s Dojo in Libra of Soul.

Performance fixes and balance adjustments have been made for certain actions in battle.

The “Fighting Style Handbook” in the MUSEUM has been updated to reflect various balance adjustments.

You can view more information here .

Additional Functions (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)

Settings for the damage information display in Libra of Soul will now be remembered.

RANKED MATCH searches have been better optimized.

Sound effects have been added to the notification before ranked matches that may cause your rank to go up/down.

You can now set a room name for CASUAL MATCH.

You can now move the cursor at a higher speed in Character Creation mode by holding the button.

You can now keep/cancel a character’s soul charged state under Position Reset Settings in TRAINING mode.

Improvements have been made to the downed state under Action Settings 2 in TRAINING mode.

Settings that have been saved in TRAINING mode will now be remembered.

A “random” feature has been added to Stage Music Settings in the OPTIONS menu.

Additional Functions for STEAM® (STEAM®)

NVIDIA Ansel can now be opened even when the game is paused.

Game System Adjustments (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®)