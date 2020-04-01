

Kojima Productions voegt daad bij woord, want de eerder aangekondigde foto modus voor Death Stranding is nu beschikbaar. Althans, de update die deze feature aan de game doet toevoegen is nu beschikbaar. Het gaat om update 1.12 die je nu kunt downloaden voor de game en die brengt tevens wat performance verbeteringen met zich mee.

De changelog van de update is niet heel uitgebreid, maar wel geeft het aan hoe de foto modus in Death Stranding werkt. Voor nadere informatie raden we je aan het onderstaande kader even te checken.