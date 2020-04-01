Kojima Productions voegt daad bij woord, want de eerder aangekondigde foto modus voor Death Stranding is nu beschikbaar. Althans, de update die deze feature aan de game doet toevoegen is nu beschikbaar. Het gaat om update 1.12 die je nu kunt downloaden voor de game en die brengt tevens wat performance verbeteringen met zich mee.
De changelog van de update is niet heel uitgebreid, maar wel geeft het aan hoe de foto modus in Death Stranding werkt. Voor nadere informatie raden we je aan het onderstaande kader even te checken.
General
- Various performance improvements.
Photo Mode
- Press the left side of the touch pad button to launch Photo Mode. Camera angles, coloring, and poses can be adjusted as you see fit. Press the Share button to save your photos. Because free camera movement has been prioritized, it is possible that the camera will collide with other objects. Note that there are certain areas in which Photo Mode cannot be used.
- Choose whether or not to temporarily save changes to Photo Mode settings when closing Photo Mode by selecting “Options” → “Game Settings” → Temporarily Save Settings.”
- In light of the above, you will now need to press the right side of the touch pad button to call out.
