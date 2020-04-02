De lente uitverkoop is van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die is met ruim 400 games en extra content behoorlijk uitgebreid. De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 60%, dus kijk zeker even of er wat moois voor je tussen zit.
Gezien het zo enorm veel deals zijn, hebben we alle aanbiedingen hieronder op een rijtje gezet met directe links naar de PlayStation Store. Je kunt de actuele prijs dus in de PlayStation Store bekijken en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.
Alle aanbiedingen zijn tot 29 april van kracht, maar sommige deals kunnen eerder uit de reeks verdwijnen. Op 15 april zal Sony nieuwe deals toevoegen.
- A Chair in a Room: Greenwater
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Anthem
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- Anubis Cruger Character Unlock for use in PR:BFTG
- Apex Construct
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apollo 11 VR
- Arca’s Path VR
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaoh
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity & Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Season pass
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Pack
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Horus Pack
- ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission
- Atomine
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Axiom Verge
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlewake
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
- Big Crown: Showdown
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blackguards 2
- Blind
- Blood & Truth
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- BOXVR
- Bravo Team
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition
- Canis Canem Edit
- Catherine: Full Body
- Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crash Team Racing
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxid…
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Arsonist’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Corrida’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘The inventor’ Pack
- Dai Shi – Jungle Fury Character Unlock for use in PR: BFTG
- Dark Crystal Tactics
- Dark Souls III
- Days Gone™
- Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: The SAW® Chapter
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Death Stranding
- Degrees of Separation
- Deponia
- Deponia Collection
- Deponia Doomsday
- Detective Gallo
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Dick Wilde
- Dick Wilde 2
- DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Don’t Knock Twice
- DOOM
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM II (Classic)
- Dragon Ball Fighterz
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Android 17
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Anime Music Pack
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Anime Music Pack 2
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Bardock
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Broly
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Commentator Voice Pack
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Cooler
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Goku
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Goku (GT)
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Janemba
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Jiren
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Veg…
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Stamps: Girls Pack
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Vegeta
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Vegito (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Videl
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – Zamasu (Fused)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Bal Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition
- Ducati – 90th Anniversary
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 3
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- Eagle Flight
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
- Electronauts
- Eric Myers Time Force Quantum Ranger unlock for use in PR:BFTG
- Erica
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry Primal – APEX Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies
- Far Cry 5 – Hours of Darkness
- Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars
- Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
- Farpoint
- Felix The Reaper
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Collector’s Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour™
- For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor Year 3 Pass
- forma.8
- Fort Boyard
- Futuridium EP Deluxe
- Generation Zero: Island Bundle
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- Golf Club 2
- Goodbye Deponia
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Gravel
- Gravel Special Edition
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- GreedFall
- GRID
- GRID Ultimate Edition
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- Here They Lie
- Heroland
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
- Immortal: Unchained Ultimate Edition
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS: First Light
- Jen Scotts – Time Force Pink Character Unlock for PR:BFTG
- Job Simulator
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jump Force
- Jump Force – Characters Pass
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Brawler Mech
- Just Cause 4 – Danger Rising
- Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of Destruction
- Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios
- Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Renegade Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Shark And Bark Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle Pack
- Just Cause 4 – The Dragon
- Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle Pack
- Just Dance 2019
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Killzone: Shadowfall and Season Pass Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kona VR Bundle
- L. A. Noire
- Layers of Fear 2
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Let’s Sing 2020
- Let’s Sing 2020 – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2020 Hits Français – Platinum Editition
- Let’s Sing 2020 Hits Français et Internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2020 mit deutschen Hits
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lord Zedd Character Unlock for use in PR: BFTG
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Manhunt
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps
- Max Payne
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- MotoGP 14
- MotoGP 15
- MotoGP 17
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- Ninjin
- No Man’s Sky
- One Piece World Seeker
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Paladins Champions Pack
- Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019
- Paladins Season Pass 2019
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Bundle
- Patapon Remastered
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Standard Edition
- Prison Boss VR
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- PROTOTYPE Biohazard Bundle
- PROTOTYPE 2
- PROTOTYPE
- Railway Empire
- Ratchet & Clank
- Raw Data
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Revolver
- Redout – Back to Earth Pack
- Redout – Mars Pack
- Redout – Space Exploration Pack
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Resident Evil 2
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
- RIDE
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Rise of Insanity
- Rocket League®
- Rockstar Games PS2™ Classics Bundle
- Sairento VR
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content…
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shenmue I & II
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shuttle Commander
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Silence
- Skyhill
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- SoulCalibur Ⅵ Deluxe Edition
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!
- Sprint Vector
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
- State of Mind
- Stick it to the Man™
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
- Stunt Kite Masters VR
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Super Bomberman R
- Syberia 3
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tekken 7 – Rematch Edition
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 2
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 14000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 21000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition
- The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Long Journey Home
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff
- The Surge 2
- The Voice : la plus belle voix
- The Voice of Germany
- The Warriors
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Theseus
- Time Carnage
- Titanic VR
- TOKYO GHOUL:re [CALL to EXIST]
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Track Lab
- Trey of Triforia – Zeo Gold Character Unlock in PR: BFTG
- Trials Rising
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
- Trine 4
- Trine Ultimate Collection
- Trivial Pursiot Live!
- Trover Saves the Universe
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- UNO
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Until Dawn
- Vampyr
- VR Ping Pong
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Waking Violet
- Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Edition
- Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Wattam
- Werewolves Within
- Wheels of Aurelia
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K20
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – MARS
Wederom weer bagger sale.
Tijd om MotoGP15 maar es aan te schaffen
Beste lijst! Kakarot en Star wars maar keer halen 🙂
Death Stranding
Ratchet and Clank aangeschaft voor 10 euro. Ben benieuwd.
Iemand ervaring met ace kombat en of days gone?
@Anoniem-7236: Als je Days Gone niet haalt, mag jij je PS lidmaatschap inleveren 😉
@Anoniem-6300: Dat vindt jij.