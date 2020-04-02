

De lente uitverkoop is van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die is met ruim 400 games en extra content behoorlijk uitgebreid. De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 60%, dus kijk zeker even of er wat moois voor je tussen zit.

Gezien het zo enorm veel deals zijn, hebben we alle aanbiedingen hieronder op een rijtje gezet met directe links naar de PlayStation Store. Je kunt de actuele prijs dus in de PlayStation Store bekijken en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.

Alle aanbiedingen zijn tot 29 april van kracht, maar sommige deals kunnen eerder uit de reeks verdwijnen. Op 15 april zal Sony nieuwe deals toevoegen.