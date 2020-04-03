Het coronavirus treft wereldwijd veel mensen en Sony heeft besloten om hulp te bieden. Het Japanse bedrijf heeft een fonds opgericht waarmee zij $100 miljoen zullen gaan verdelen.

Sony heeft er voor gekozen om het geld op drie vlakken in te zetten: medici, kinderen en leraren, die nu alles thuis moeten doen en de creatieve community in de entertainment industrie. Zo zal $10 miljoen gaan naar organisaties als Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) en United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Voor leraren en schoolgaande kinderen wordt er gezorgd dat zij middelen krijgen om ook vanuit huis toch les te kunnen geven en krijgen. Mensen en bedrijven in de entertainment industrie – waaronder games, muziek en films – worden geholpen als er projecten zijn afgezegd.

Kenichiro Yoshida, President en CEO van Sony Corporation, liet het volgende weten omtrent het fonds:

“Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted. In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community.”