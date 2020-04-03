Ubisoft heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Rainbow Six Siege. Deze is voorlopig alleen beschikbaar op de testservers en het zal mogelijk nog even duren voordat dit in de game verwerkt wordt. Wel heeft Ubisoft de patch notes al vrijgegeven en deze bevat met name buffs en nerfs voor diverse Operators.

De aanpassingen zijn voor de Operators Buck, Jäger, Caveira, Mozzie en Ying. De ontwikkelaar geeft ook de nodige uitleg bij het sterker of zwakker maken van de personages. Daarnaast worden de Operators Kaid en Goyo indirect zwakker gemaakt. De TCSG12 Shotgun – waar zij beiden gebruik van maken – is voorzien van een extra magazijn, maar leveren een lagere schade per schot.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes lezen. Wanneer deze update live gaat is dus nog onduidelijk.

BALANCING

BUCK – More keys, more open doors, more opportunities.

Frag Grenades replaced with Claymores

Increased Skeleton Key Magazine Capacity: Skeleton Key magazine capacity increased to 5 + 1, Skeleton Key max ammo count is now 25+1

Buck brings an exclusive soft breaching capability to his team that makes him the best at what he does, and we feel having Frag Grenades on top of that is a bit too much. The Claymore should reduce the punch in his kit from the frags, but do more to provide cover while he is soft breaching.

CAVEIRA – More customization!

Added Razor Holographic Sight option to her M12

We feel like the Razor is a great addition for the M12 due to the good visibility it grants while aiming and gives it more customization options.

JAGER – We are listening to your feedback. Thank you.

Now a 2-speed/2-armor operator.

Jager is a very strong roamer and multiple data points demonstrate his huge presence in-game. To make his presence a bit less oppressive in-game, we’re looking to moderate that by reducing his roaming potential.

MOZZIE – Still a shortie <3.

Removed Super Shorty secondary.

He is currently a powerful intelligence-counter and is a great roamer in the same breath. Altogether, this gives him very high game presence as a single Operator and we’re looking to tone down just how much he brings to his team.

YING – Giving our girl Ying a bit more love.

Increased number of Candelas to 4 (up from 3).

Replaced Claymores with Smoke Grenades.

Increased T-95 LSW damage to 46 (up from 43).

Ying’s presence is still lower than expected even after improving her candelas in the Y5S1. We hope that giving her kit some more juice in her gadgets and weapon should help her out on that front.

TCSG12 (Kaid, Goyo)

Added additional magazine to the TCSG12.

Reduced TCSG12 damage to 55 (down from 84).

The TCSG12 as it is now can currently kill any operator with 2 shots. We’re adding an extra magazine while reducing its power to give more firefight stamina without being overly punishing.

BUG FIXES