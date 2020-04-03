From Software is de grondlegger van het Soulsborne genre dat tegenwoordig steeds populairder wordt onder gamers én ontwikkelaars. Diverse Souls klonen schieten als paddenstoelen uit de grond en proberen mee te liften op het succes. Zo krijgen we later dit jaar een nieuwe Souls-achtige game genaamd Mortal Shell.
De relatief onbekende studio Cold Symmetry staat aan het roer van Mortal Shell en deze game zou in het derde kwartaal van dit jaar moeten verschijnen. In Mortal Shell kan jij de krachten van gesneuvelde krijgers hanteren en zo toegang krijgen tot allerlei krachtige magie en aanvallen.
Daarnaast kent Mortal Shell een non-lineair verhaal en kan je in grote lijnen zelf kiezen hoe jouw avontuur eruit gaat zien. De stijl van de game ziet er overigens zeker niet slecht uit en de onderstaande trailer is erg interessant om te bekijken. Hieronder kan je ook nog enkele key features van Mortal Shell vinden.
Discover “Shells” to Suit Your Playstyle – The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to unearth. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly widen your understanding of different forms of combat. Inhabit a Shell that best fits your style and utilizes their own unique mastery of skills and weapon upgrades.
- Iron Sharpens Iron – Combat is strategic and deliberate. Survival demands superior awareness, precision and instincts. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows.
- Non-linear Campaign – Draw your own path across marsh-infested lowlands, through a gargantuan cathedral of obsidian rock, and into an ancient crypt frozen into the crest of a mountain.
- Deep Upgrade Paths – The stronger your connection to each Mortal Shell grows, the better you can harness their innate talents. Craft unique upgrades, sharpen your blade with acid, and study dark arcane abilities that imbue your attacks with supernatural devastation.
- Face Haunting Foes – Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey. Muster your courage and face them down.
- Developed by AAA Veterans – Mortal Shell has been developed by a coalition of seasoned veterans with an unbridled passion for the soulslike genre.
Zeker een aanrader om hun discord te joinen, er word volop gespeculeerd over waar de game nou over zal gaan en de publisher is ook actief in een aantal kanalen. Hun discord is via de website toegankelijk.
WAUW. Gewoon wauw…
Ziet er best goed uit, ben benieuwd. Best een spannende trailer. Hopelijk wordt het wat, vond Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order een matige ‘Dark Souls’ game.