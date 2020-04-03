From Software is de grondlegger van het Soulsborne genre dat tegenwoordig steeds populairder wordt onder gamers én ontwikkelaars. Diverse Souls klonen schieten als paddenstoelen uit de grond en proberen mee te liften op het succes. Zo krijgen we later dit jaar een nieuwe Souls-achtige game genaamd Mortal Shell.

De relatief onbekende studio Cold Symmetry staat aan het roer van Mortal Shell en deze game zou in het derde kwartaal van dit jaar moeten verschijnen. In Mortal Shell kan jij de krachten van gesneuvelde krijgers hanteren en zo toegang krijgen tot allerlei krachtige magie en aanvallen.

Daarnaast kent Mortal Shell een non-lineair verhaal en kan je in grote lijnen zelf kiezen hoe jouw avontuur eruit gaat zien. De stijl van de game ziet er overigens zeker niet slecht uit en de onderstaande trailer is erg interessant om te bekijken. Hieronder kan je ook nog enkele key features van Mortal Shell vinden.

Discover “Shells” to Suit Your Playstyle – The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to unearth. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly widen your understanding of different forms of combat. Inhabit a Shell that best fits your style and utilizes their own unique mastery of skills and weapon upgrades.