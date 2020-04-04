In tijden zoals deze is het misschien wel aantrekkelijk om even op een verlaten tropisch eiland te gaan zitten in plaats van voortdurend opgesloten te zitten in onze huizen. Gelukkig is er binnenkort Windbound, een nieuwe survival avonturengame van uitgever Deep Silver en ontwikkelaar 5 Lives Studios.

Windbound plaatst je namelijk, net zoals in het echte leven, in een situatie van sociaal isolement. Het verschil is dat je in Windbound kan genieten van prachtige uitzichten, mooie stranden en nog veel meer. Klein detail: in Windbound moet je wel voortdurend zien te vechten voor je leven, want het eiland herbergt veel gevaren.

Windbound is nog maar pas aangekondigd, maar we hebben direct al een releasedatum voor deze nieuwe titel gekregen: vanaf 28 augustus kunnen we namelijk op onze ontdekkingstocht vertrekken. Windbound zal verkrijgbaar zijn voor de PS4, Xbox One, pc én Switch.

Hieronder kan je een overzicht van de game nalezen, maar ook al de eerste trailer bekijken.