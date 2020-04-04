In tijden zoals deze is het misschien wel aantrekkelijk om even op een verlaten tropisch eiland te gaan zitten in plaats van voortdurend opgesloten te zitten in onze huizen. Gelukkig is er binnenkort Windbound, een nieuwe survival avonturengame van uitgever Deep Silver en ontwikkelaar 5 Lives Studios.
Windbound plaatst je namelijk, net zoals in het echte leven, in een situatie van sociaal isolement. Het verschil is dat je in Windbound kan genieten van prachtige uitzichten, mooie stranden en nog veel meer. Klein detail: in Windbound moet je wel voortdurend zien te vechten voor je leven, want het eiland herbergt veel gevaren.
Windbound is nog maar pas aangekondigd, maar we hebben direct al een releasedatum voor deze nieuwe titel gekregen: vanaf 28 augustus kunnen we namelijk op onze ontdekkingstocht vertrekken. Windbound zal verkrijgbaar zijn voor de PS4, Xbox One, pc én Switch.
Hieronder kan je een overzicht van de game nalezen, maar ook al de eerste trailer bekijken.
The Forbidden Islands are calling, unlock their secrets. Separated from her fellow warriors, Kara finds herself alone and without resources on a mysterious and picturesque island paradise. With no boat, food or tools, just the will and skills to survive, Kara will uncover this beautiful island’s rich resources and deeper mysteries. Scattered ruins reveal secrets of the past and glimpses of the future Unravel the mystery behind them all and you may find more than just your way home.
In Windbound, a young warrior named Kara finds herself shipwrecked in unknown waters. Kara must learn to adapt and survive while experiencing the ever-unfolding mysteries of the Forbidden Islands. Equipped with only the will to survive, Kara must explore the beautiful yet savage landscape by foraging for resources. Hunting, crafting and exploration are critical to Kara’s survival as she sails the Forbidden Islands looking for the way home.
Taking the survival genre in a new direction, Windbound features nomadic hunting and exploration combined with custom boat building and an immersive sailing experience. Windbound provides endless rogue-like replayability options thanks to the procedural world, dynamic wildlife, and modular boat crafting.
Key Features
- Uncover the Secrets Within – Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.
- Explore As Far As The Eye Can See – Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.
- Live Off The Land – Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce.
- Build Your Perfect Seacraft – Your boat is your key companion on this journey, carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures.
ziet er leuk uit , ik zie het wel zitten om dit spel aan te schaffen.