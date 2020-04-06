Op 4 april werden ook dit jaar de jaarlijkse BAFTA Games Awards uitgereikt, zij het ditmaal via een digitale ceremonie in plaats van de gebruikelijke show. Door omstandigheden die ons allen waarschijnlijk wel bekend zijn, was het namelijk geen goed idee om hopen mensen samen te brengen voor de ceremonie. Wat er niet is veranderd zijn uiteraard de prijzen, want die zijn wel uitgereikt. Ook Hideo Kojima werd tijdens deze editie geëerd.

Enigszins opmerkelijke resultaten dit jaar, want initieel werden zowel Death Stranding als Control als dé grote favorieten gezien met elk elf nominaties. Beide titels wisten echter maar één prijs in de wacht te slepen. De beste game dit jaar was echter “Outer Wilds”, de exploratiegame in space met een timeloop twist. Het overtroefde hierbij toppers zoals Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice en Disco Elysium. Outer Wilds kon zich, net zoals Disco Elysium overigens, met drie prijzen hierdoor de grote winnaar van de avond noemen.

De volledige lijst met winnaars kan je hieronder nalezen. De winnaar is telkens in het vet aangegeven.