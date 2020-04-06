Op 4 april werden ook dit jaar de jaarlijkse BAFTA Games Awards uitgereikt, zij het ditmaal via een digitale ceremonie in plaats van de gebruikelijke show. Door omstandigheden die ons allen waarschijnlijk wel bekend zijn, was het namelijk geen goed idee om hopen mensen samen te brengen voor de ceremonie. Wat er niet is veranderd zijn uiteraard de prijzen, want die zijn wel uitgereikt. Ook Hideo Kojima werd tijdens deze editie geëerd.
Enigszins opmerkelijke resultaten dit jaar, want initieel werden zowel Death Stranding als Control als dé grote favorieten gezien met elk elf nominaties. Beide titels wisten echter maar één prijs in de wacht te slepen. De beste game dit jaar was echter “Outer Wilds”, de exploratiegame in space met een timeloop twist. Het overtroefde hierbij toppers zoals Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice en Disco Elysium. Outer Wilds kon zich, net zoals Disco Elysium overigens, met drie prijzen hierdoor de grote winnaar van de avond noemen.
De volledige lijst met winnaars kan je hieronder nalezen. De winnaar is telkens in het vet aangegeven.
BAFTA Games Awards 2020
Best Original Property:
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Music:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Outer Wilds
- Wattam
Best Evolving Game:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky Beyond
- Path of Exile
Best Debut Game:
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Best Family Game:
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Best Game Design:
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
EE Mobile Game of the Year (Public Vote):
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What the Golf?
Best Animation:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Narrative:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
Artistic Achievement:
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
BAFTA Fellowship:
- Hideo Kojima
British Game:
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Audio Achievement:
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Club
- Ring Fit Adventure
Best Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Jolene Andersen (Karen Reynolds, Life is Strange 2)
- Sarah Bartholomew (Lucy Rose Jones/Cassidy, Life is Strange 2)
- Troy Baker (Higges Monaghan, Death Stranding)
- Ayisha Issa (Félicité “Fliss” DuBois, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan)
- Lea Seydoux (Fragile, Death Stranding)
- Martti Suosalo (Ahti, Control)
Technical Achievement:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performer in a Leading Role:
- Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz, Gears 5)
- Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden, Control)
- Logan Marshall-Green (David Smith, Telling Lies)
- Gonzalo Martin (Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2)
- Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding)
- Barry Sloane (Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
Best Game:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game