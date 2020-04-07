Na Resident Evil 3 Remake vorige week, is het deze week tijd voor nog een grote remake: Final Fantasy VII Remake. Dat is echter niet de enige game die op stapel staat, er verschijnen nog diverse kleinere games en die heeft Sony kenbaar gemaakt via het PlayStation Blog.
Dat samen met aanvullende releases in de PlayStation Store brengt ons tot het onderstaande overzicht aan releases die voor de komende dagen op de planning staan. Wederom een nette week, als je het ons vraagt.
Games
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle – €29,99 (PS4)
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition – €39,99 (PS4)
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition – €12,99 (PS4)
- Form – €14,99 (PS4)
- Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition – €14,99 (PS4)
- Below – €24,99 (PS4)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – €59,99 (PS4)
- A Room Where Art Conceals – €8,99 (PS VR)
Vanaf 8 april
- Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike (PS4)
- Arcade Archives The Tin Star (PS4)
- Null Drifter (PS4)
- Rush Rover (PS4)
- Van Helsing: Double Pack (PS4)
Vanaf 9 april
- AFL Evolution 2 (PS4)
- Braveland Trilogy (PS4)
- Dissection (PS4)
- Down the Rabbit Hole (PS VR)
- Drunkn Bar Fight (PS VR)
Vanaf 10 april
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – €69,99 (PS4)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Digital Deluxe Edition – €89,99 (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
- Additional Stage (Lumacie) – €3,99
- Additional Character Set 2 (Soriz) – €6,99
- Additional Character Set 3 (Djeeta) – €6,99
Disaster Report 4 (PS4)
- Baseball Uniform – Gratis
- Competitive Swimsuit – €1,49
- Cowboy Costume – Gratis
- Disaster Curry T-shirt and Cap – Gratis
- Disaster Report 4 T-shirt – Gratis
- Embroidered Dragon Satin Jacket – €1,49
- Epilogue Part 1 – Gratis
- Fade Into Memory Bundle – Gratis
- Fishmonger Costume – Gratis
- Hero Costume – Gratis
- Hunting Cap and Jacket – Gratis
- Judo Black Belt Outfit – €1,49
- Leotard Outfit – Gratis
- Maid Costume – Gratis
- Ninja Costume – Gratis
- Police Uniform – Gratis
- Samurai and Town Maiden Costume – Gratis
- Santa Costume – Gratis
- School Uniform – Gratis
- Space Fighter Pilot Suit – Gratis
- Swimsuit Outfit – Gratis
- Video Rental Shop Staff Uniform – Gratis
Komkommertijd
69 f.ing euro voor een remake…
@Anoniem-8160: Zelfs 90 euro is de game waard. Ze hebben echt een fantastisch goede game afgeleverd en lekker lang ook, had de game pas na 35 uur uitgespeeld en er is leuke endgame content.
@Anoniem-8766: in de review staat toch dat het maar 5 uur kost om de game uit te spelen
@Anoniem-1468:
5 uur voor FFVII remake ? Lijkt me niet