

Na Resident Evil 3 Remake vorige week, is het deze week tijd voor nog een grote remake: Final Fantasy VII Remake. Dat is echter niet de enige game die op stapel staat, er verschijnen nog diverse kleinere games en die heeft Sony kenbaar gemaakt via het PlayStation Blog.

Dat samen met aanvullende releases in de PlayStation Store brengt ons tot het onderstaande overzicht aan releases die voor de komende dagen op de planning staan. Wederom een nette week, als je het ons vraagt.

Games

Vanaf 8 april

Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike (PS4)

Arcade Archives The Tin Star (PS4)

Null Drifter (PS4)

Rush Rover (PS4)

Van Helsing: Double Pack (PS4)

Vanaf 9 april

AFL Evolution 2 (PS4)

Braveland Trilogy (PS4)

Dissection (PS4)

Down the Rabbit Hole (PS VR)

Drunkn Bar Fight (PS VR)

Vanaf 10 april

Downloadbare content

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Disaster Report 4 (PS4)