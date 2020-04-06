Dankzij een vermelding van Saints Row: The Third Remastered bij een retailer onlangs hadden we al enigszins een aankondiging verwacht. Vandaag is de officiële aankondiging daar, de game komt terug als remaster voor de PlayStation 4.
Het gaat hier om het volledige pakket, dus alle extra content zit bij deze remaster inbegrepen. Vanzelfsprekend is het geheel grafisch ook behoorlijk opgeleukt en om te laten zien wat de verschillen zijn kun je de trailer hieronder bekijken.
Saints Row: The Third Remastered zal op 22 mei uitkomen voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc.
- The Full Package, Remastered – With enhanced graphics, improved lighting, reworked environments, and visual effects, Steelport and The Third Street Saints have never looked so good.
- City of Sin – Disrupt and dismantle the Syndicate stranglehold on weapons, cybercrime, and criminal rackets. Discover the secrets of Steelport, where there is action on every street corner, for better or, more likely, worse.
- Weapons of Crass Destruction – It’s one thing to defeat your enemies. It’s another to humiliate them. Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun.
- Crazy Character Customization – Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to mask-less ninja pirates. Inside every sinner, there is a Saint. Who will you become?
- Over The Top Co-op – Fly solo or play online with a homie. Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner’s flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base. Steelport is always more fun with a friend.
- All Downloadable Content Included – All three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content from the original version are included in this massive Saints package, all for the low MSRP of $39.99.
Een beetje veel geremastered games worden er aan gekondigd de laatste tijd, beetje jammer