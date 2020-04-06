

Dankzij een vermelding van Saints Row: The Third Remastered bij een retailer onlangs hadden we al enigszins een aankondiging verwacht. Vandaag is de officiële aankondiging daar, de game komt terug als remaster voor de PlayStation 4.

Het gaat hier om het volledige pakket, dus alle extra content zit bij deze remaster inbegrepen. Vanzelfsprekend is het geheel grafisch ook behoorlijk opgeleukt en om te laten zien wat de verschillen zijn kun je de trailer hieronder bekijken.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered zal op 22 mei uitkomen voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc.