Meer dan 1570 songs zijn er momenteel verkrijgbaar in de toch wel uitgebreide bibliotheek van Rocksmith 2014. Zes jaar lang kreeg de game erg regelmatige updates in de vorm van nieuwe songs om keihard op te rocken, maar mooie liedjes duren jammer genoeg niet lang. In een blogpost door Ubisoft werd namelijk aangekondigd dat Rocksmith 2014 vanaf nu geen nieuwe content meer zal krijgen. Jammer, maar daar is wel een gegronde reden voor…

De specifieke reden waarom deze beslissing werd genomen, is omdat het Rocksmith team officieel heeft aangekondigd dat ze aan een nieuw project aan het werken zijn. Om dit project zo goed mogelijk te maken, moet de aandacht van het volledige team hier echter op gevestigd worden, waardoor er geen tijd meer is om nieuwe content voor Rocksmith 2014 te maken. Wekelijkse online competities zullen echter wel nog doorgaan.

Het volledige bericht gaat als volgt:

Hello, Rocksmith Players!

We have big news today: The Rocksmith team, both here in Ubisoft San Francisco and globally, is thrilled to finally let you know that we’ve been hard at work on a new project!

To that end, we now need to shift focus away from DLC creation. As of this week’s Opeth Song Pack, Rocksmith Remastered has concluded its scheduled DLC releases. After 383 weeks of DLC releases, this pack brings us to a total of 1570 songs in the Rocksmith library, spanning over 7 decades (or 3 centuries, in the case of Bachsmith) and covering a multitude of genres for guitar and bass. For over a decade, we’ve watched players learn, grow, and constantly surprise us with your talent, creativity, and eagerness to help one another reach your goals. We truly could not be more proud to play a part in this guitar journey with you.

Although we will no longer be releasing new DLC, we still have weekly online content planned for Rocksmith fans. The Rocksmith Dev Stream will continue (in a new format), along with some more surprises. We will also continue to share updates for our new project when we’re ready on our website, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

From everyone at Rocksmith and Ubisoft, we thank you. Your continued support of Rocksmith is humbling, and we can’t wait to start the next leg of our music learning journey together.