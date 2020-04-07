Spelers van Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 zullen vandaag een nieuwe update kunnen binnenhalen voor de game. Het gaat om update 8.5 en die brengt een hoop bugfixes naar de game en richt zich ook op quality of life verbeteringen.
De lijst met patch notes is door Ubisoft Massive vrijgegeven en die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst. Voor alle details omtrent deze update verwijzen we je dus graag naar het onderstaande overzicht.
- Fixed an issue causing the stack acquisition of “Striker’s Gamble” to be inconsistent.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to revive other agents.
- Fixed an issue causing the revive UI to disappear if a player was killed too fast.
- Fixed an issue causing “Aggressive Recon” and “Crossbow Expert” talents of the “Tip of the Spear” Gear Set to trigger in the DZ Safe House or DZ Control Points.
- Fixed an issue causing the Joyride weapon skin to not be applied to “The Stinger” LMG.
- Fixed an issue causing League Reward Caches to be contaminated when leveling up in the Dark Zone.
- Fixed an issue causing the Exotic BTSU Gloves to always roll at a minimum roll range from certain sources.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Short Circuit” buff to not restart after the cooldown has expired for the Hard Wired Gear Set.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be able to gain infinite ammunition.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be able to gain more than intended Operation Dark Hour keys.
- Temporarily removing Warhounds from the first mission beat in the Manning National Zoo Main Mission.
- This workaround prevents Warhounds to get stuck on the roof in the Manning National Zoo. A proper fix for this issue is scheduled for TU9.
- Fixed an issue causing the checkpoint for Heroic Difficulty Darpa Research Lab Main Mission to be missing.
- Fixed an issue causing the checkpoint for Heroic Difficulty Pentagon Main Mission to be missing.
- Fixed an issue causing players to receive self-damage when killing an enemy player with the Full Flag debuff from the True Patriot Gear Set.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Season Level 60 and 65 rewards to be incorrect under certain circumstances. We are adding these rewards to players inventory if they were not correctly delivered at level 60 and 65.