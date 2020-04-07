

Spelers van Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 zullen vandaag een nieuwe update kunnen binnenhalen voor de game. Het gaat om update 8.5 en die brengt een hoop bugfixes naar de game en richt zich ook op quality of life verbeteringen.

De lijst met patch notes is door Ubisoft Massive vrijgegeven en die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst. Voor alle details omtrent deze update verwijzen we je dus graag naar het onderstaande overzicht.