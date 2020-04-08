Er is weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld voor FIFA 20 en Electronic Arts heeft laten weten wat deze allemaal met zich meebrengt.

Patch 1.18 zorgt onder andere voor updates die je met het blote oog direct kunt zien. Er zijn namelijk verschillende tenues, stadions en reclameborden van een aanpassing voorzien. Daarbuiten zijn er ook wat veranderingen doorgevoerd op het gebied van gameplay.

De volledige lijst met wat de nieuwe update zoal doet is als volgt:

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Decreased the impact ofthe Team Press D-Pad Tacticon in-game Stamina. This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12.



CONMEBOL Competitions

Made the following changes:

Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions.

Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages.

Visuals

Made the following changes