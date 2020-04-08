

Eens in de zoveel tijd mogen spelers van No Man’s Sky nieuwe content verwachten, want wat Hello Games betreft is het einde nog lang niet in zicht. Dat blijkt wederom uit de release van de Minotaur update, die een mech aan de game doet toevoegen. Meer daarover kan je hier vinden.

De content die wordt toegevoegd met de laatste update is een gedeelte van wat het in totaal brengt. De update richt zich namelijk ook op diverse andere verbeteringen voor de game en dat heeft de ontwikkelaar op een rijtje gezet, zie hieronder zodoende de uitgebreide changelog.