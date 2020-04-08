

In de maand april kunnen we weer aan de slag met nieuwe content voor Hitman 2. Tot aan het einde van de maand zullen er om de paar dagen nieuwe contracten en targets verschijnen, waarmee je unieke beloningen kunt ontgrendelen.

En dat begint allemaal vanaf vandaag, als ontwikkelaar IO Interactive aftrapt met een nieuw contract genaamd ‘Fool’s Gambit’. Hieronder kun je de omschrijving van de geplande events lezen.

Featured Contracts – Fool’s Gambit

You make great contracts, and we put them in the game for everyone to enjoy. If you’re up for the task, jump on over to the Official Submission Thread. This month’s theme is based on April Fool’s Day and we look forward to seeing exactly how you adapt that into a Contract idea.

Elusive Target Reactivation – The Politician

Your target is Dame Barbara Elizabeth Keating a New Zealand tycoon and the former Minister of Trade and foreign affairs. Her recent actions have forced her to employ a body double, so stay sharp to identify the correct target.

You may only have 1 target, but 10 days of opportunity to complete the contract.

Curated Contracts

Our Curator for April is KevinRudd! He’s a well-known figure on Hitman Forum and Reddit. He’s a very creative soul and often creates humorous, mindpuzzling contracts and shares stylish screenshots. You could say he’s an Ansel master! Look out for his contracts in-game on April 16.

Elusive Target Reactivation – The Serial Killer

The identity of this target is currently unknown, but the recent discovery of two new victims indicates he’s now using Whittleton Creek as his new hunting grounds. Your task is to take him down and you have 10 days to do it. You’ll earn the Suburban Suit with Gloves for successfully completing the mission.