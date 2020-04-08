

Eerder vandaag kon je alles lezen over de nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, die zoal nieuwe maps, een Operator en nieuwe Warzone modi met zich meebrengt. De update is inmiddels uitgerold en dat betekent dat je deze nu kunt downloaden, zodat je vanavond weer met de shooter aan de slag kan.

Bij deze update horen natuurlijk ook patch notes en diverse bugs en issues worden hiermee aangepakt. Eén van de fijne aanpassingen is dat het volume van bepaalde elementen bij de start van een match wat teruggebracht wordt, dat is immers sinds de release al – standaard – te hard ingesteld.

Daarnaast pakt deze update verschillende exploits in Warzone aan. Alle specifieke details hieronder op een rijtje.