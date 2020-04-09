Elke week wordt Red Dead Online voorzien van een update waarmee je veel extra’s kunt verdienen, ook zijn er wekelijks kortingen en met enige regelmaat wordt er nieuwe content toegevoegd. Deze week kan je onder andere dubbel XP verdienen, zijn er daily challenges-bonussen en je krijgt gratis goudstaven.
Speel je voor 14 april het online gedeelte van Red Dead Redemption 2, dan krijg je daar vijf goudstaven voor. Wil je dubbel XP verdienen, dan moet je Showdown Modes en Races spelen. Je kunt dan direct de vier nieuwe maps proberen die zijn toegevoegd voor deze modi, zie de omschrijving hieronder.
Wil je nog meer extra’s verdienen? Dan kan je die verkrijgen door drie dagen op rij een daily challenge te volbrengen. Als je dat doet krijg je 10 Special Health Cures, 10 Special Mirale Tonics, 10 Special Snake Oils en 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs.
Als laatst zijn er nog wat kortingen te vinden in Red Dead Online. Het gaat om het volgende:
40% korting
- Rifles
- Pistols
- Pamphlets
50% korting
- Ponchos
- Shirts
- Alle items in de Wilderness Outfitters-winkel (met uitzondering van de Butcher’s Table)
70% korting
- Off-Hand Holsters
- Gun Belts
- Draft Horses
- War Horses
- Broeken
- Handschoenen
- Overrun – Pike’s Basin: A good, old-fashioned turf war in the arid climes of Pike’s Basin. The rules are simple: Capture and retain the most territories to win. It’s surviving and holding on that are the hard part.
- Spoils of War – Roanoke Valley: Just to the north of the Annesburg Mines, the great state of New Hanover plays host to a deadly game of capture. Defend your stockpile from enemies while stealing from them at the same time. Whichever team steals the most wins. Other players no longer appear blipped on the mini-map in this new Showdown map.
- Plunder – Stillwater Creek: Take control of unclaimed loot in the long grass and murky waters of Stillwater Creek, returning it to your team’s home base to outscore your rivals. Other players no longer appear blipped on the mini-map in this new Showdown map.
- Up in Smoke – Kamassa River: The calm waters of the meandering Kamassa River are the backdrop for this frenetic and explosive mode. All players start out carrying a package — the goal is to deliver said package to your enemy’s camp without getting killed. Whichever team delivers the most or all of their packages by the end of the game will destroy the enemy base for good. Other players no longer appear blipped on the mini-map in this new Showdown map.