

We zouden haast willen vragen of jullie kunnen raden waarom, maar in het huidige klimaat lijkt ons dat niet echt een noodzaak. Covid-19, ook wel bekend als het coronavirus, heeft zijn volgende slachtoffer geëist in de alsmaar groter wordende lijst van uitstel in de game-industrie. Deze keer gaat het echter niet om een geheel nieuwe game, maar om nieuwe content voor For Honor.

Oorspronkelijk zou het tweede seizoen van jaar vier in For Honor – naar verwachting – begin mei van start gaan, gezien dit vorig jaar ook het geval was met seizoen twee. Dat is nu uitgesteld naar 11 juni, zo laat Ubisoft Montreal via een statement weten, die je hieronder treft. Helaas dus voor de die-hard For Honor spelers, jullie zullen je nog even moeten vermaken met wat er nu tot jullie beschikking is.

First and foremost, we hope that everyone is doing well and is safe at home during these times. On our side, the team is still hard at work to keep For Honor fully operational even though we are doing so from home.

We are proud of how quickly everyone on the For Honor development team has adapted to the situation. However, even with all our efforts during these times, the disruption over the past weeks is having an impact on our ability to deliver our near term content updates. For this reason, we have taken the decision to delay the release of Year 4 Season 2 to June 11, 2020.

We know that this news is disappointing; we were all excited to be able to show you what was coming to For Honor for the upcoming season. However, we are confident this was the right decision for us to be able to launch the content as we intended.

On a positive note, the team is currently working on a plan to be able to bring back fan-favorite activities to compensate for this delay. Those activities will be available in May and we will soon share more details within our May roadmap.

We want to thank you for your continued passion and support. Stay safe everyone.