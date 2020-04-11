Hello Games bracht eerder deze week een nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky uit en die voegde een geheel nieuwe feature aan de game toe: mechs. Zoals wel vaker gebeurt na de release van een grote update, is er ook nu weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht.
Er zijn nog wat oneffenheden in de game geconstateerd en die lost de ontwikkelaar op met update 2.41. Deze update kan je nu downloaden en details van de patch tref je zoals altijd in de patch notes hieronder.
- Fixed an issue which could cause weather, Sentinel activity and a number of other planet stats to change.
- Fixed an issue that caused Minotaur upgrade modules to be missing from the Exocraft technology shop aboard the Space Station.
- Fixed an issue in PSVR that made interaction too sensitive.
- Fixed an issue which allowed beam weapons to appear inside the cockpit of the Minotaur in VR.
- Added a small number of missing decals to the Exocraft Customiser.
- Fixed an issue on PS4 that caused Exocraft cockpit not to match the customisation of their exterior.
- Fixed an issue on PS4 that prevented the Living Ship from playing takeoff and landing animations.
- Fixed an issue on PS4 that could place players outside the terrain when exiting the Minotaur inside a cave.
- Fixed an issue on PS4 that allowed Exocraft to occasionally fall through terrain.
- Fixed a console-only crash that could occur when landing on an Exploration Frigate.
- Fixed a crash related to hiding power lines.
Top! developers… Top! spel… Top! community…
Helemaal Top! zo.