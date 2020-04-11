

Hello Games bracht eerder deze week een nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky uit en die voegde een geheel nieuwe feature aan de game toe: mechs. Zoals wel vaker gebeurt na de release van een grote update, is er ook nu weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht.

Er zijn nog wat oneffenheden in de game geconstateerd en die lost de ontwikkelaar op met update 2.41. Deze update kan je nu downloaden en details van de patch tref je zoals altijd in de patch notes hieronder.