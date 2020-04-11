Uitgever Koei Tecmo en ontwikkelaar Team Ninja hebben weer een flinke update uitgebracht voor Nioh 2. Deze update bevat meerdere bug fixes en aanpassingen voor de game. Heel wat skills zijn bijvoorbeeld aangepast en de dynamiek van de game wordt op deze manier constant voorzien van een betere balans.

De ondersteuning vanuit Team Ninja is tot nu toe zeer goed geweest, met een stabiele flow aan patches en het luisteren naar fan feedback maken ze dan ook veel vrienden binnen de community.

Je checkt de changelog hieronder.

Adjustment of Yokai Abilities

Adjustments focused mainly on abilities that felt underpowered and / or ineffective in order to achieve a more balanced and well-rounded experience for the player.

Gyuki Soul Core – It is now easier to hit with this attack.

Kasha Soul Core – Increased damage and reduced Anima consumption.

Daidara Bocchi Soul Core – Can now hit directly across from where it appears.

Shuten Doji Soul Core – Shortened the recovery and made it easier to hit with.

Magatsu Warrior Soul Core – Shortened the recovery and increased the damage output.

Toxic Slime Soul Core / Umi-bozu Soul Core – Shortened the recovery and increased the rate of attack.

Gaki Soul Core – Improved the amount of Amrita produced with the bite attack.

Yamanba Soul Core – Improved the startup speed and buffed the duration.

Tesso Soul Core – Increased the number of hits.

Karasu Tengu Soul Core – Shortened the recovery and increased the damage output.

Mitsume Yazura Soul Core – Made it easier to hit with this attack.

Rokurokubi Soul Core – Increased the number of hits.

Aberrant Soldier Soul Core – Shortened the recovery.

Kodama Soul Core – Increased the drop rate of elixir when the attack hits.

Gozuki Soul Core – Adjusted the usage cost. Now causes the opponent yokai to flinch when hit.

One-Eyed Oni Soul Core – Made it easier to hit with this attack. Adjusted Ki damage and Anima consumption.

Yotsu-no-Kami Soul Core – Adjusted the number of times the attack ricochets off of terrain and Anima usage.

Otakemaru Soul Core / Karakasa Umbrella Soul Core – Decreased damage to the following bosses and objects: Gyuki Lady Osakabe Daidara Bocchi Shard



Adjustments

Increased the drop rate of several Soul Cores: Umi-bozu Toxic Slime Infernal Oni-bi Maelstrom Oni-bi Thunderstorm Oni-bi Karakasa Umbrella Flying Bolt

Adjusted the enemies in the training mission “Training Ground” to get stronger as the mission progresses.

Adjusted tutorial missions “Basic Actions” and “Yokai Shift Control: Brute / Feral / Phantom” to always sync with the player’s level.

Increased the damage of the katana skill “True and Through” at max charge.

Adjusted spear skill “Rainbow Ruse” so that it can be customized.

Increased the success window of Ki Pulse and damage output when the spear skill “Triple Threat” is successful.

Adjusted the spear skill “Bracing Breeze” to make it easier to follow-up after a successful counter by shortening the recovery.

Fixed an issue where the following skills could not be customized to give elemental effects: Axe Skill – “Bear’s Bane.”

Fixed an issue where the following skills could not be customized to give elemental effects: Tonfa Skill – “Storm of Strikes,” “Sweeping Kick.”

Improved the timing of when the samurai skill “Flux can be executed after tonfa Skills “Demon Dance Heaven / Man / Earth.”

Attacks that can be triggered by the switchglaive Mystic Arts now hit sooner and their power has been increased.

Shortened the usage time of techniques that give positive effects to the player (such as forbidden fire talisman) in Onmyo Magic Mystic Arts “Awakening.”

Made adjustments so that Ninjutsu-related effects (such as Life Drain (Ninjutsu Hit)) will occur when using the “Gunpowder Bomb” and “Shrapnel Bomb.”

Made an alteration so that there is a moment of transformation which maintains buffs and debuffs when the player transforms into their Yokai form via the special effect “Critical Yokai Shift (Dark Realm).”

Fixed an issue with “Azai Nagamasa’”s behavior.

Adjusted the line of sight when holding a ranged weapon to make it easier to see.

Bug Fixes