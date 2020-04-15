Twee weken geleden ging de lente uitverkoop in de PlayStation Store van start. Met honderden games en extra content die tijdelijk in de aanbieding zijn, zit er ongetwijfeld voor velen wat moois tussen. Destijds kondigde Sony overigens al aan dat ze de sale halverwege deze maand zouden updaten.

Deze update heeft nu plaatsgevonden en dat levert tientallen nieuwe aanbiedingen op. Alle nieuwe toevoegingen hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet met directe links naar de PlayStation Store. Volg die links om de actuele prijs van de titel in kwestie te checken.

Voor het complete overzicht van alle games die in de aanbieding zijn, kan je hier terecht.