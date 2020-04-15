Twee weken geleden ging de lente uitverkoop in de PlayStation Store van start. Met honderden games en extra content die tijdelijk in de aanbieding zijn, zit er ongetwijfeld voor velen wat moois tussen. Destijds kondigde Sony overigens al aan dat ze de sale halverwege deze maand zouden updaten.
Deze update heeft nu plaatsgevonden en dat levert tientallen nieuwe aanbiedingen op. Alle nieuwe toevoegingen hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet met directe links naar de PlayStation Store. Volg die links om de actuele prijs van de titel in kwestie te checken.
Voor het complete overzicht van alle games die in de aanbieding zijn, kan je hier terecht.
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Extinction
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Battlefield V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Shadow War: DLC Pack 4
- Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance: DLC Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – The United Front: DLC Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine: DLC Pack
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Gamebundel
- Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Dying Light The Following Enhanced Edition
- Fallout Shelter: 6 Pack of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Fallout Shelter: Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Fallout Shelter: Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Fallout Shelter: Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Fallout Shelter: Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Fallout Shelter: Lunchbox
- Fallout Shelter: Pet Carrier
- Fallout Shelter: Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Fallout Shelter: Single Mr. Handy
- Fallout Shelter: Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Fallout Shelter: Vault-Tec Starter Pack
- Friday the 13th The Game
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hunt: Showdown – Last Gust
- Hunt: Showdown – Llorona’s Heir
- Hunt: Showdown – Louisiana Legacy
- Hunt: Showdown – The Phantom
- Hunt: Showdown Legendary Edition
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Worlds
- Livelock
- Lumines Remastered
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition
- Madden NFL 20: Standard Edition
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- MLB The Show 19
- MLB The Show 19 All-Star Edition
- MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- NioH
- NioH – Complete Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Overpass Deluxe Edition
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Rez Infinite
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Skyforge: 105 000 argents
- Skyforge: 24000 argents
- Skyforge: 50 000 argents
- Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Knight Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Monk Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s Edition
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0
- Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
- Tetris Effect
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
- The Last Guardian
- The Sims 4 Back to School Bundle
- The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, and more
- The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Seasons, Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Upgrade
- The Sims 4 Dine Out
- The Sims 4 Discover University
- The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 Get Famous
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- The Sims 4 Island Living
- The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 Live Lavishly Bundle
- The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims 4 Parenthood
- The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Realm of Magic
- The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 Seasons
- The Sims 4 Spa Day
- The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 StrangerVille
- The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 Vampires
- The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
- Torchlight II
- War Thunder – AH-1S Cobra Pack
- War Thunder – Centurion Advanced Pack
- War Thunder – Dora Advanced Pack
- War Thunder – EC-665 Tiger HAP Pack
- War Thunder – G-Lynx Pack
- War Thunder – JASDF Sabre Pack
- War Thunder – Kiyoshimo Pack
- War Thunder – M4A4 Sherman Pack
- War Thunder – Mangusta Pack
- War Thunder – P40 Starter Pack
- War Thunder – Shenyang F-5 Pack
- War Thunder – T-62 Pack
- War Thunder – Tomahawk Pack
- War Thunder – USS Cowell DD-547 Pack
- War Thunder – Wyvern Advanced Pack
- Warface: 10 000 Kredits
- Warface: 1000 Kredits
- Warface: 2500 Kredits
- Warface: 300 Kredits
- Warface: 500 Kredits
- Warface: 5000 Kredits
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
