Ghost Recon: Breakpoint heeft heel wat veranderingen ondergaan sinds de lancering en nu richt Ubisoft zich vooral op het oplossen van foutjes en bugs. Er is zodoende weer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar, die de totale ervaring ten goede komt.
Patch 1.08 zorgt er onder andere voor dat het probleem van niet ontgrendelende Echelon en Engineer klasses wordt opgelost. Tevens behoort het verdwijnen van de cursor in het selectiescherm tot het verleden. De volledige changelog van patch 1.08 is als volgt:
PATCH HIGHLIGHTS
PATCH NOTES
Audio
- Fixed an issue where Russian voice lines for Wym Van Dyke sounded low when escorting him to the solar power plant.
Ghost Experience
- Fixed an issue where Interface Presets on individual save slots were saving across player accounts.
Items
- Fixed an issue where some Top items were clipping when paired with Heat Regulating Tactical Pants on female characters.
PvP
- Fixed an issue where some were unable to access TacMap or finish their round after a host migration.
- Fixed an issue with text chat not working properly in the matchmaking lobby.
Raid
- Fixed an issue where squads were showing as Killed in Action after finishing Raid and reappearing in Erewhon.
- Fixed an issue where visual effects on nodes would deactivate if Raid was started for a second time.
- Reworked issue where damage dealt and received was not corresponding to weapon stats on Regular difficulty during Raid.
UI
- Fixed an issue where Echelon and Engineer classes were not unlockable for some players.
- Fixed an issue where the cursor was missing at the selection screen.
- Fixed an issue on consoles where the Store tab was missing from Save Select Options menu after restarting the game.
Visual
- Fixed an issue where NPCs killed in vehicles sometimes appeared floating while in co-op.