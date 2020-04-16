Codemasters bracht ongeveer een half jaar geleden GRID uit en sindsdien verschijnt er zo nu en dan een update. GRID spelers konden tot op heden aan de slag met content uit seizoen twee, dat nu ten einde is gekomen. De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk het derde seizoen gelanceerd en dat brengt weer wat nieuwe content met zich mee.

Zo kunnen spelers aan de slag met zes nieuwe auto’s in seizoen drie, maar niet iedereen heeft daar toegang toe. Alle spelers van GRID krijgen namelijk toegang tot twee auto’s – de Honda NSX-GT en de Nissan GT-R Racing Car (GT500 Spec) – en spelers die in het bezit zijn van de Ultimate Edition of de Season Pass, die krijgen ook toegang tot de andere vier voertuigen.

Spelers kunnen gaan racen op het nieuwe Suzuka circuit dat zich in Japan bevindt. Wil je alle andere vernieuwingen en veranderingen zien? Check dan zeker even de trailer en de patch notes hieronder.