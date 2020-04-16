Codemasters bracht ongeveer een half jaar geleden GRID uit en sindsdien verschijnt er zo nu en dan een update. GRID spelers konden tot op heden aan de slag met content uit seizoen twee, dat nu ten einde is gekomen. De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk het derde seizoen gelanceerd en dat brengt weer wat nieuwe content met zich mee.
Zo kunnen spelers aan de slag met zes nieuwe auto’s in seizoen drie, maar niet iedereen heeft daar toegang toe. Alle spelers van GRID krijgen namelijk toegang tot twee auto’s – de Honda NSX-GT en de Nissan GT-R Racing Car (GT500 Spec) – en spelers die in het bezit zijn van de Ultimate Edition of de Season Pass, die krijgen ook toegang tot de andere vier voertuigen.
Spelers kunnen gaan racen op het nieuwe Suzuka circuit dat zich in Japan bevindt. Wil je alle andere vernieuwingen en veranderingen zien? Check dan zeker even de trailer en de patch notes hieronder.
GRID Ultimate Edition/Season 3 Players
- Four Hypercars – Welcome the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, Koenigsegg Jesko, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport.
- 33 Career events – Two new threads (Invitational Favourites and Track Day) as well as a new Ravenwest Showdown
- Nine new achievements/objectives – New objectives (tied to new achievements) can be found here: Player Profile > Objectives > All > Seasons
- 14 liveries
- Six livery patterns
- Five player cards
- Five player banners
All GRID players
- Two bonus cars – Available to all GRID players, the Honda NSX-GT and NISSAN GT-R Racing Car (GT500 Spec)
- Loan Car – The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport is available as a loan car for all GRID players in Multiplayer
- Suzuka Circuit – Fly to Japan with this new circuit featuring three layouts and three reverse layouts – playable in all nine weather/time of day conditions
Quality Changes
- Multiplayer/Freeplay currency rewards increase – Payouts for Freeplay, Private Lobbies, Public Lobbies, and Quickmatch have been substantially increased.
- Various AI tweaks have been made on both cars and tracks. Players should notice that simulated AI times are more realistic
Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where the total distance driven would sometimes reset to zero
- Fixed an issue where terminal damage may reset split times, causing impossible lap times
- Fixed an issue where players may not have been able to retire after terminal damage in Time Attack.
- Various UI/text issues resolved
- Various stability fixes
Achievements/Accolades/Statistics
- All ‘Overtake’ objectives now include actions such as ‘Slingshot’ and ‘Clean Pass’ in their totals
- ‘Distance driven on two wheels’ has been changed to ‘Time driven on two wheels’ to reflect the objective wording
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Track Day GT Hoarder’ objective would not unlock
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Reach Player Level 99’ accolade would not unlock
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Show Off’ achievement would unlock incorrectly during Time Attack
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where terminal damage during a race would cause a user’s finishing time and position to be random
- Fixed an issue where if a player with zero flashbacks remaining had terminal damage during a race, the race would never end
- Fixed an issue where names of drivers/cars in leaderboards were shown in black
Platform-Specific