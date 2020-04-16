Je hoeft ons na jaren verslag uitbrengen over deze industrie niet meer uit te leggen hoe een hypemachine werkt. Eenmaal de promotiemolen aangezwengeld wordt, is er vaak geen stoppen meer aan. Soms wordt er echter een stap gezet die zelfs wij niet zagen aankomen. Zoals nu. Ontwikkelaar Naughty Dog slaat namelijk plots de handen in elkaar met een brouwerij uit Missouri om de aanstaande (?) release van The Last of Us: Part II te vieren.
De Boulevard Brewing Company opereert vanuit zijn hoofdkwartier in Kansas City en brengt met het Space Camper IPA beer een merk bier op de markt dat reeds in verband gebracht wordt met videogames. Nu zal de brouwerij echter sixpacks uitbrengen in een keurig The Last of Us: Part II jasje. Op de verpakking zien we het bekende logo van de game terug, alsook Ellie’s nu al iconische tattoo.
“Boulevard Brewing Co. is excited to announce a partnership with PlayStation where the two will commemorate the release of the upcoming PlayStation exclusive game, The Last of Us Part II, with special-edition Boulevard Space Camper Cosmic IPA six-packs and a chance to win a PlayStation 4 Pro system. Developed by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part II is the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us, which won more than 200 Game of the Year awards.”
“This exciting partnership brings together one of the most popular video game brands and one of the Midwest’s largest craft brewers. Due to the current global crisis, availability of this special-edition Space Camper IPA is limited and we’ve extended the deadline for a chance to win a PS4 Pro system. Please stay tuned for more details as they are available. The new special-edition Space Camper Cosmic IPA packaging features Ellie’s iconic tattoo from The Last of Us Part II and is packed with juicy, tropical hop flavors. The special edition six-packs will be available for purchase where Space Camper Cosmic IPA is usually sold across the United States.”
Zin in! 🙂
Ik: hey barman… doe mij zo’n lekker tlou biertje!
Barman… levering is VERTRAAGD! en UITGESTELD! haha!
Naughtydog: hier nog een trailer en wat nutteloos nieuws na 6 jaar teasen.