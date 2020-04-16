Je hoeft ons na jaren verslag uitbrengen over deze industrie niet meer uit te leggen hoe een hypemachine werkt. Eenmaal de promotiemolen aangezwengeld wordt, is er vaak geen stoppen meer aan. Soms wordt er echter een stap gezet die zelfs wij niet zagen aankomen. Zoals nu. Ontwikkelaar Naughty Dog slaat namelijk plots de handen in elkaar met een brouwerij uit Missouri om de aanstaande (?) release van The Last of Us: Part II te vieren.

De Boulevard Brewing Company opereert vanuit zijn hoofdkwartier in Kansas City en brengt met het Space Camper IPA beer een merk bier op de markt dat reeds in verband gebracht wordt met videogames. Nu zal de brouwerij echter sixpacks uitbrengen in een keurig The Last of Us: Part II jasje. Op de verpakking zien we het bekende logo van de game terug, alsook Ellie’s nu al iconische tattoo.