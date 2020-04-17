In de meest recente State of the Game livestream van Ubisoft werd al gehint naar een aankomende update voor The Division 2. Nog niet zo lang geleden werden NPC’s in veel opzichten zwakker gemaakt, maar in de aankomende update draait het om de Exotic Gear. Ubisoft heeft deze klasse loot wat aangepast, zodat je gemakkelijker kunt maken wat je wilt.

Op 21 april zal de nieuwe The Division 2 update verschijnen en dan worden ook de officiële patch notes vrijgegeven. Wel liet Ubisoft tijdens de stream al wat informatie doorschemeren, dat je hieronder kunt nalezen. De voornaamste verandering is dus de optie om jouw Exotic Gear te re-rollen om zo een andere versie te krijgen.

Daarnaast kan je hier nog een beschrijving vinden die uitlegt waarom de Exotic klasse wordt aangepast. Wanneer de volledige patch notes beschikbaar zijn, dan lees je dat uiteraard terug op onze site.

Exotic Gear aanpassing

The loot system is implemented in a way that there are tiers of content based on difficulty. “Normal” is Tier 1 and “Legendary” is Tier 5. The rolls of the dropped items scale in relation to the content Tier. So basically the Tiers define what the minimum rolls are and the distribution between the minimum roll and the max roll.

Exotics are implemented in the same way. If you play normal, an Exotic can roll very well, but it can also roll very badly because normal has a low minimum roll.

But since Exotics are very rare and they are also excluded from recalibration there is currently nothing you can do to them if you get a bad roll. That is why the Exotic Reconfiguration will be added to the game with TU9.

Key features

CLIENT PATCH

This will be a client patch, that needs to be downloaded once it is ready on Tuesday.

A client patch is needed because there are changes to exotics and also Skill descriptions and that can only be changed with a client patch.

CHANGE OVERVIEW