Vanwege het coronavirus zijn de Olympische Spelen van dit jaar uitgesteld naar 2021. SEGA heeft de afgelopen jaren hard gewerkt aan een game rondom dit evenement, die ineens niet zo relevant meer is. De game uitstellen doen ze echter niet. Althans, dat lijkt zo.
De Trophies van de game zijn namelijk al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat suggereert een aanstaande release. De datum is echter nog niet bekend, maar mogelijk volgt de aankondiging van SEGA snel.
Welke Trophies je kunt verdienen in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 zie je hieronder.
Platinum
Perfectionist
-Obtain all Trophies
Goud
Medley (Online) Master
-Win 10 Medleys (Online)
Medley Master
-Win 10 Medleys
Quick Match (Online) Master
-Receive 10 gold medals in Quick Match (Online)
Zilver
Tried Them All
-Play each of the 16 original events at least once
First Medley (Online) Victory
-Win a Medley (Online) for the first time
First Quick Match (Online) Victory
-Receive a gold medal in Quick Match (Online)
Olympic Event Master
-Receive 10 gold medals in Olympic Event
Outfit Collector
-Obtain all outfits
Hat Collector
-Obtain all hats and masks
Tips Collector
-Obtain all tips
Brons
First Football Victory
-Win a Football game
First Beach Volleyball Victory
-Win a Beach Volleyball game
First Baseball Victory
-Win a Baseball game
First Basketball Victory
-Win a Basketball game
First Boxing Victory
-Win a Boxing match
First Tennis Victory
-Win a Tennis match
First 100m Victory
-Place first in a 100m race
First 100m Freestyle Victory
-Place first in a 100m Freestyle race
First BMX Victory
-Place first in a BMX race
First 110m Hurdles Victory
-Place first in a 110m Hurdles race
First Hammer Throw Victory
-Win a Hammer Throw event
First Long Jump Victory
-Win a Long Jump event
First 200m Individual Medley Victory
-Place first in a 200m Individual Medley race
First Table Tennis Victory
-Win a Table Tennis game
First Ranked Game
-Play a Ranked event for the first time
New Online Record!
-Achieve a new online record at the Olympic Games
A New Record!
-Achieve a new offline record at the Olympic Games
First Preset Medley (Online)
-Play a Preset Medley (Online) for the first time
First Custom Medley (Online)
-Play a Custom Medley (Online) for the first time
First Preset Medley
-Play a Preset Medley for the first time
First Custom Medley
-Play a Custom Medley for the first time
First Medley Victory
-Win a Medley for the first time
First Quick Match (Online)
-Play a Quick Match (Online) for the first time
First Olympic Event
-Play an Olympic Event for the first time
First Olympic Event Victory
-Receive a gold medal in an Olympic Event
Practice Makes Perfect
-Play Practice mode for the first time
A New Me
-Edit your own athlete for the first time, then compete in an event sporting your new look
Looking Good!
-Change your athlete’s outfit for any one event, then play that event
New Friends
-Edit a teammate for the first time, then play an event with the teammate sporting the new look
Fashion Forward
-Change a teammate’s outfit for any one event, then play that event with the teammate
Ability Type Collector
-Obtain all ability types
Equivalent Exchange
-Trade points for the first time
First Rugby Sevens Victory
-Win a Rugby Sevens match
First Judo Victory
-Win a Judo match
First Sport Climbing Victory
-Win a Sport Climbing match
First 4x100m Relay Victory
-Place first in a 4x100m Relay race
Zolang de gameplay goed zit, is een spel met verschillende sporten altijd wel leuk. Zelfs al is het gebaseerd op iets dat nu niet doorgaat.