

Vanwege het coronavirus zijn de Olympische Spelen van dit jaar uitgesteld naar 2021. SEGA heeft de afgelopen jaren hard gewerkt aan een game rondom dit evenement, die ineens niet zo relevant meer is. De game uitstellen doen ze echter niet. Althans, dat lijkt zo.

De Trophies van de game zijn namelijk al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat suggereert een aanstaande release. De datum is echter nog niet bekend, maar mogelijk volgt de aankondiging van SEGA snel.

Welke Trophies je kunt verdienen in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 zie je hieronder.

Platinum

Perfectionist

-Obtain all Trophies

Goud

Medley (Online) Master

-Win 10 Medleys (Online)

Medley Master

-Win 10 Medleys

Quick Match (Online) Master

-Receive 10 gold medals in Quick Match (Online)

Zilver

Tried Them All

-Play each of the 16 original events at least once

First Medley (Online) Victory

-Win a Medley (Online) for the first time

First Quick Match (Online) Victory

-Receive a gold medal in Quick Match (Online)

Olympic Event Master

-Receive 10 gold medals in Olympic Event

Outfit Collector

-Obtain all outfits

Hat Collector

-Obtain all hats and masks

Tips Collector

-Obtain all tips

Brons

First Football Victory

-Win a Football game

First Beach Volleyball Victory

-Win a Beach Volleyball game

First Baseball Victory

-Win a Baseball game

First Basketball Victory

-Win a Basketball game

First Boxing Victory

-Win a Boxing match

First Tennis Victory

-Win a Tennis match

First 100m Victory

-Place first in a 100m race

First 100m Freestyle Victory

-Place first in a 100m Freestyle race

First BMX Victory

-Place first in a BMX race

First 110m Hurdles Victory

-Place first in a 110m Hurdles race

First Hammer Throw Victory

-Win a Hammer Throw event

First Long Jump Victory

-Win a Long Jump event

First 200m Individual Medley Victory

-Place first in a 200m Individual Medley race

First Table Tennis Victory

-Win a Table Tennis game

First Ranked Game

-Play a Ranked event for the first time

New Online Record!

-Achieve a new online record at the Olympic Games

A New Record!

-Achieve a new offline record at the Olympic Games

First Preset Medley (Online)

-Play a Preset Medley (Online) for the first time

First Custom Medley (Online)

-Play a Custom Medley (Online) for the first time

First Preset Medley

-Play a Preset Medley for the first time

First Custom Medley

-Play a Custom Medley for the first time

First Medley Victory

-Win a Medley for the first time

First Quick Match (Online)

-Play a Quick Match (Online) for the first time

First Olympic Event

-Play an Olympic Event for the first time

First Olympic Event Victory

-Receive a gold medal in an Olympic Event

Practice Makes Perfect

-Play Practice mode for the first time

A New Me

-Edit your own athlete for the first time, then compete in an event sporting your new look

Looking Good!

-Change your athlete’s outfit for any one event, then play that event

New Friends

-Edit a teammate for the first time, then play an event with the teammate sporting the new look

Fashion Forward

-Change a teammate’s outfit for any one event, then play that event with the teammate

Ability Type Collector

-Obtain all ability types

Equivalent Exchange

-Trade points for the first time

First Rugby Sevens Victory

-Win a Rugby Sevens match

First Judo Victory

-Win a Judo match

First Sport Climbing Victory

-Win a Sport Climbing match

First 4x100m Relay Victory

-Place first in a 4x100m Relay race