Update 2.42 voor No Man’s Sky is inmiddels live voor de pc-versie van de game en dat betekent dat ontwikkelaar Hello Games druk bezig is met de PlayStation 4 versie van de update. Wanneer deze precies live gaat, konden ze nog niet zeggen.
Ondertussen kunnen we natuurlijk wel al de veranderingen bekijken die we mogen verwachten wanneer het zover is. De lijst met patch notes is niet heel uitgebreid en volgt naar aanleiding van de recente Mecha update, de details kun je hieronder checken.
- Fixed localised temperature text in the Minotaur cockpit.
- Fix to prevent oxygen from continuing to deplete if you enter the Minotaur while under water.
- Fixed the restore terrain effect when in the Minotaur.
- Fixed Minotaur animations after summoning the Minotaur.
- Fixed NPC ships getting stuck at the space station entrance.
- Removed duplicated decals from the Exocraft customiser.
- Fixed decals drawing incorrectly when in the Roamer cockpit.
- Fixed the red colour option when customising banners.
- Fixed a crash when scanning Frigates with the Visor.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when interacting.