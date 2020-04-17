

Update 2.42 voor No Man’s Sky is inmiddels live voor de pc-versie van de game en dat betekent dat ontwikkelaar Hello Games druk bezig is met de PlayStation 4 versie van de update. Wanneer deze precies live gaat, konden ze nog niet zeggen.

Ondertussen kunnen we natuurlijk wel al de veranderingen bekijken die we mogen verwachten wanneer het zover is. De lijst met patch notes is niet heel uitgebreid en volgt naar aanleiding van de recente Mecha update, de details kun je hieronder checken.