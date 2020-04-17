

Na verschillende teasers eerder deze week en een lek gisteren, is de officiële aankondiging nu gedaan. Crysis Remastered is in ontwikkeling en zal voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc gaan verschijnen.

Met de officiële aankondiging heeft Crytek een teaser trailer uitgebracht, hoewel die ook al eerder gelekt was. Mocht je de trailer gemist hebben, dan kan je die hieronder checken. Verder heeft de ontwikkelaar een algemene omschrijving vrijgegeven, die we eveneens voor je hebben.

Helaas heeft Crysis Remastered nog geen officiële releasedatum, wel kon Crytek kwijt dat de game deze zomer zal verschijnen.

The classic first person shooter is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles players loved the first time around—with remastered graphics and optimizations for a new generation of hardware co-developed on CRYENGINE with Saber Interactive. Starting this summer, Crysis Remastered will be available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and for Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns and is slated to contain high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where applicable. Further additions such as volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections provide the game with a major visual upgrade.

In Crysis 1, what begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world.