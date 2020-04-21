

De PlayStation Store is weer voorzien van nieuwe content en het betreffen vandaag diverse games en natuurlijk het een en ander aan downloadbare content. In aanvulling daarop hebben we in het wekelijkse overzicht ook de releases van morgen en later deze week meegenomen wat betreft de games.

Met MotoGP 20, Stranded Deep, Deliver Us the Moon en Predator: Hunting Grounds hebben we een best wel interessante paar dagen in het vooruitzicht. Wat er de komende dagen qua downloadbare content nog bijkomt is niet bekendgemaakt door Sony. Daarvoor zul je de PlayStation Store in de gaten moeten houden.

Games

Vanaf 22 april

Comrade Rabbit Bundle (PS4)

Freakout: Calamity TV Show (PS4)

Guard Duty (PS4)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition (PS4)

Troubleshooter (PS4)

Vanaf 23 april

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (PS4)

MotoGP 20 (PS4)

Yumeutsutsu Re:After (PS4)

Vanaf 24 april

Downloadbare content

DJMAX RESPECT (PS4)

Train Sim World (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4)