Begin dit jaar konden we laten weten dat Stranded Deep ‘binnenkort‘ naar de PlayStation 4 zou komen. Die binnenkort was iets te enthousiast, want het heeft alsnog tweeënhalve maand geduurd, maar de release is nu bijna daar. De game is vanaf vandaag in de PlayStation Store te vinden.
Mocht je niet bekend zijn met de titel: Stranded Deep is een first-person survival simulator die je op een tropisch eiland plaatst. Het doel is om eten en drinken te zoeken, beschutting te bouwen voor de koude en stormachtige nachten en meer. Om er een betere indruk van te krijgen kan je de onderstaande trailer bekijken.
Stranded Deep is vandaag in de PlayStation Store te vinden.
Key Features
- Survive – Health, Hunger, Thirst, and sunstroke. Manage and monitor these vitals through an interactive survival watch. Cure poisons, heal broken bones, and bandage bleeding to stay alive.
- Craft Tools – Spears, Axes, Bows, Spearguns, and so much more can all be crafted through an interactive crafting menu or by the quick-craft selection wheel. Items in your inventory and on the ground around you can all be crafted into something useful.
- Unlock Skills – Harvesting, Craftsmanship, Cooking, Physical, and Hunting can all be leveled up for maximum efficiency or to unlock different crafting combinations.
- Build Structures – With dozens of tiers and building pieces to choose from; craft your very own home away from home. From a weak and flimsy palm frond shack to a solid clay brick house.
- Build Vehicles – Customize your own raft with sails, canopies, storage, anchors, boat motors, and more. If sailings not for you—fly in style by constructing a gyrocopter!
- Explore the Sea – Explore the procedurally generated world with no two islands the same. Dive for sunken shipwrecks, abandoned shelters from previous survivors, or search for rare sea creatures like whales.
- Farm Resources – Build and manage your farm with water management and plant growth cycles.
- Hunt Animals – Hunt, Fish, Trap, and Skin animals for food or kill to insert your dominance over the pacific islands.
- Fight Bosses – If you’re looking for a challenge then take on one of the three bosses to obtain a wall trophy and a very important reward.
- Unlock Achievements – Unlock achievements! Compare statistics with your friends from the in-game leaderboards for whose the best survivor.
- Split-Screen Co-Op – Play split screen co-op.
- And So Much More! – Customize your world through the map island editor. Play as Female or Male. Change your game difficulty. Play split-screen co-op, and so much more!
Cuánto cuesta eso?
Lijkt me te gek! Binnenkort maar eens aanschaffen.
Wiiiilson!
Tof!! keek toch wel uit naar deze, schijnt op de pc goed te zijn.
ziet er vet uit
mvg
Heel vet lijkt me !