

Begin dit jaar konden we laten weten dat Stranded Deep ‘binnenkort‘ naar de PlayStation 4 zou komen. Die binnenkort was iets te enthousiast, want het heeft alsnog tweeënhalve maand geduurd, maar de release is nu bijna daar. De game is vanaf vandaag in de PlayStation Store te vinden.

Mocht je niet bekend zijn met de titel: Stranded Deep is een first-person survival simulator die je op een tropisch eiland plaatst. Het doel is om eten en drinken te zoeken, beschutting te bouwen voor de koude en stormachtige nachten en meer. Om er een betere indruk van te krijgen kan je de onderstaande trailer bekijken.

Stranded Deep is vandaag in de PlayStation Store te vinden.