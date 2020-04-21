

Het is al even bekend dat FuturLab werkt aan een Peaky Blinders game, maar vandaag heeft uitgever Curve Digital de titel officieel aangekondigd. Het gaat om Peaky Blinders: Mastermind die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. De bedoeling is dat de game deze zomer uitkomt.

De Peaky Blinders tv-serie staat bekend om onder andere het geweld, wat zich prima voor een first-person actiegame zou lenen. FuturLab pakt het anders aan en komt met een puzzel avonturen game, waarin geweld overigens niet geschuwd wordt.

Samen met de aankondiging hebben ze een trailer vrijgegeven die de gameplay duidelijk laat zien. Ook is er een algemeen overzicht van punten gedeeld, die nog wat meer overzicht geven.