Het is al even bekend dat FuturLab werkt aan een Peaky Blinders game, maar vandaag heeft uitgever Curve Digital de titel officieel aangekondigd. Het gaat om Peaky Blinders: Mastermind die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. De bedoeling is dat de game deze zomer uitkomt.
De Peaky Blinders tv-serie staat bekend om onder andere het geweld, wat zich prima voor een first-person actiegame zou lenen. FuturLab pakt het anders aan en komt met een puzzel avonturen game, waarin geweld overigens niet geschuwd wordt.
Samen met de aankondiging hebben ze een trailer vrijgegeven die de gameplay duidelijk laat zien. Ook is er een algemeen overzicht van punten gedeeld, die nog wat meer overzicht geven.
- True to the TV Show – Take control of Tommy, Arthur, Polly, John, Ada and Finn as they navigate through familiar locations including The Garrison Tavern, Charlie Strong’s Yard, Shelby Parlour and more.
- The Rise of Tommy – When a Peaky Blinder is implicated in the murder of a Chinese opium dealer, Tommy embarks on a mission to find out the truth, slowly growing into the true Peaky Blinders’ Mastermind.
- Become the Mastermind – Exercise Tommy’s power to plan complex scenarios in his head, by taking control of each key member of the Shelby family and perform their actions in parallel.
- Manipulate Time – Each character’s actions are automatically logged in a timeline which you can freely reset, fast-forward and rewind, until the plan is perfectly adjusted.
- Stealth and Strategy – Each mission is an increasingly complex puzzle to be solved undetected and on time. Choose the right characters and abilities to coordinate and execute the optimum plan.
Hey, een nieuwe ps1 game!
@Anoniem-9111: Hey, een kiddo! Dit is zo geen ps1 game, zelfs niet ps2. Op zijn vroegst ps3, maar past prima in de stijl van sommige indies in het ps4-tijdperk
@Anoniem-9111:
Volgens mij heb jij geen PSX gehad…
@Anoniem-9111: ik dacht aan een playstation 7 game