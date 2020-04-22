Ben je de voorspelbare sleur van de AAA-titels even beu en zoek je iets meer uniek? Zoek niet verder, want dan is Metamorphosis dé game voor jou. Wat maakt deze game dan zo uniek? Wel, in de game moet je klauteren op muren, puzzels oplossen en je krijgt tegelijk de taak een groot mysterie op te lossen. Als je nu zou denken dat dit allemaal niet zo uniek klinkt dan heb je uiteraard gelijk, maar wat Metamorphosis toch zo speciaal maakt, is dat je alles beleeft vanuit het standpunt van een insect.

Metamorphosis leent duidelijk de mosterd bij Franz Kafka, gezien het verhaal draait om een persoon die plots wakker wordt in het lichaam van een insect. Je vriend, Joseph, wordt terwijl gearresteerd en je moet de bekende mensenwereld doorkruisen vanuit een onbekend standpunt.

Metamorphosis heeft nog geen officiële releasedatum gekregen, maar we mogen deze titel waarschijnlijk in de loop van deze zomer verwachten. Als je interesse gewekt is, kan je hieronder een omschrijving van de game nalezen, alsook de trailer bekijken.

A surreal adventure inspired by the curious imagination of Franz Kafka.

You wake up one morning to find that you are rather inconveniently transforming into a tiny bug, while your friend Joseph is being arrested for reasons unknown.

To save him and to find the answers you seek, you must embark on a journey through a world which, like yourself, has become twisted and unfamiliar.

What once seemed like mundane dwellings have become an expansive obstacle course, and now you’ll have to chart your path through the dingy nooks and crannies that exist within the cracks of civilization.

Use your wits to unravel the truth, and regain the life you once knew.

Key Features