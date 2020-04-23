Eind vorig jaar bleek het energieke Control een ware triomftocht te zijn voor ontwikkelaar Remedy. Het eerste DLC-pakket ‘The Foundation’ ligt ondertussen in de virtuele winkelrekken, waardoor de titel weer even in de schijnwerpers geplaatst wordt. De nieuwste update – 1.10 – is inmiddels ook beschikbaar en deze helpt zoals gewoonlijk weer enkele problemen de wereld uit. Hieronder kan je kijken wat de update zoal veranderd heeft.
Patch Notes Update 1.10
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue where the Golden Cube in the Astral Toilet is not respawned right away if Jesse throws it away
- Fixed the issue where Marshall may disappear during the final boss fight in The Foundation
- Fixed the issue where Hiss Barriers keep Jesse trapped inside the Pillar room in the Upper Warehouse
- Fixed the issue where the Hotline message from Marshall “The Foundation” collectible is not collected if the player moves past it fast enough
- Fixed the issue where Jesse was not invincible while Evading. You get those iFrames back! Please use responsibly.
- Tweaked the difficulty of the Jesse Faden Starring in Swift Platform side mission to make it easier</li
UI
- Fixed the issue where the Astral Constructs menu has the wrong text for the Infinite tier weapon and personal mods
General
- Various localization fixes