Eind vorig jaar bleek het energieke Control een ware triomftocht te zijn voor ontwikkelaar Remedy. Het eerste DLC-pakket ‘The Foundation’ ligt ondertussen in de virtuele winkelrekken, waardoor de titel weer even in de schijnwerpers geplaatst wordt. De nieuwste update – 1.10 – is inmiddels ook beschikbaar en deze helpt zoals gewoonlijk weer enkele problemen de wereld uit. Hieronder kan je kijken wat de update zoal veranderd heeft.

Patch Notes Update 1.10 Gameplay Fixed the issue where the Golden Cube in the Astral Toilet is not respawned right away if Jesse throws it away

Fixed the issue where Marshall may disappear during the final boss fight in The Foundation

Fixed the issue where Hiss Barriers keep Jesse trapped inside the Pillar room in the Upper Warehouse

Fixed the issue where the Hotline message from Marshall “The Foundation” collectible is not collected if the player moves past it fast enough

Fixed the issue where Jesse was not invincible while Evading. You get those iFrames back! Please use responsibly.

Tweaked the difficulty of the Jesse Faden Starring in Swift Platform side mission to make it easier</li UI Fixed the issue where the Astral Constructs menu has the wrong text for the Infinite tier weapon and personal mods General Various localization fixes