De lente sale in de PlayStation Store is bijna afgelopen, maar in de tussentijd is er alweer een nieuwe sale live gegaan. Het gaat hier om de ‘Groot in Japan’ uitverkoop en die bestaat uit meer dan 350 aanbiedingen. Het betreffen hier dan zowel games als extra content.
De korting kan hierbij fors oplopen (tot 70%) en de aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot vrijdag 9 mei rond middernacht. Voor een lijst met alle titels kan je hieronder terecht en de actuele prijs check je door op de link te klikken. Liever direct naar de PlayStation Store? Klik dan hier.
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 7’scarlet
- Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Akiba’s Beat
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Antiquia Lost
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
- Arcade Games Series 3-in-1 Pack
- Arcade Games Series: Dig Dug
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga
- Asdivine Hearts
- Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Lulua: Season Pass ‘Lulua’
- Atelier Lulua: Season Pass ‘Meruru’
- Atelier Lulua: Season Pass ‘Totori’
- Bad Apple Wars
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights Deluxe Edition
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights Season Pass
- Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
- Black Desert : Deluxe Edition
- Black Desert : Standard Edition
- Black Desert : Ultimate Edition
- BlazBlue CentralFiction
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Chaoschild
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chroma Squad
- Chronus Arc
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~
- Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
- Collar X Malice
- Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Crystar
- Crystar Clothing Swap Collection
- Crystar Holiday Collection
- Crystar Mascot Costume Collection
- Crystar Peddler Collection
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation
- Dead or Alive 6
- Dead or Alive6 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass 1
- Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass 2
- Death end reQuest
- Death Mark Additional Chapter Red Riding Hood
- Demon Gaze II
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Digimon World: Next Order
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT Season Pass
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dragon Quest Builder 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Standard Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Dragon Quest Heroes Digital Slime Collector’ Edition
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Digital Explorer’s Edition
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Dragon Sinker
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Desp…
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 Deluxe Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fate/EXTELLA Complete Character Avatar Set
- Fate/EXTELLA Female Character Avatar Set
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fate/EXTELLA Male Character Avatar Set
- Fate/EXTELLA Week Five Mega Bundle
- Fate/EXTELLA Week Four Mega Bundle
- Fate/EXTELLA Week One Mega Bundle
- Fate/EXTELLA Week Three Mega Bundle
- Fate/EXTELLA Week Two Mega Bundle
- Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0™ HD
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK
- FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE ARDYN
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO
- FINAL FANTASY® IX Digital Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® VII
- FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Deluxe Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road Jr Hea…
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter
- Fire Pro WW – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collabo…
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Gabbuchi
- Gal*Gun 2
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Get Even
- God Eater 3
- GOD WARS Future Past
- Grand Kingdom
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland
- I am Setsuna
- Illusion of L’Phalcia
- Impact Winter
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Judgment
- KILL la KILL – IF
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
- LEFT ALIVE® DAY ONE EDITION
- Li’l Characters Set 1
- Li’l Characters Set 2
- LOST SPHEAR
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- METAL MAX Xeno
- Mind Zero
- Monochrome Order
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition D…
- MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV
- Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
- Muramasa Rebirth Genroku Legends Collection
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full B…
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road t…
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~
- Nelke and the LA: Season Pass ‘Legendary Town Building Set’
- New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch™ Remaste…
- Nippon Marathon
- Norn9: Var Commons
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Okami HD
- Omega Quintet
- One Piece Burning Blood
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Grand Cruise
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: World Seeker Episode Pass
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Oninaki
- Our World Is Ended.
- Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
- Persona 5 – Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 – Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi P…
- Persona 5 – Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – P4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM…
- Persona 5 – Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 – Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 – Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & B…
- Persona 5 – Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 – Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Speci…
- Persona 5 – Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & …
- Persona 5 – Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM…
- Persona 5 – SMT: Persona Costume & BGM Special …
- Persona 5 – Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition
- Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk
- Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Punch Line
- Rabi-Ribi
- RAD
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resort Set
- Revenant Saga
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Romancing Saga 3
- Root Letter
- Root Letter: Last Answer
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
- Samurai Warriors 4 Empires
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Sephirothic Stories
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Shiren The Wanderer
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
- Song Of Memories
- SoulCalibur Ⅵ
- Special Set 1
- Special Set 2
- Special Set 3
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Spirit Hunter: NG
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Ocean: IAF Digital Edition
- Star Ocean Till The End Of Time
- Star Ocean – The Last Hope – 4K & Full HD Edition
- Steins;Gat Elite
- SteinsGate 0
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Street Fighter V
- Strider
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Super Neptunia™ RPG
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Tthe King of Fighters XIV – Special Anniversary Edition
- The Last Remnant Remastered
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
- The Lost Child
- The Quiet Man
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- The Silver Case
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Tokyo Xanadu
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Touhou Double Focus
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Touhou Genso Wanderer
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle
- Tropical Set
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]
- Utawarerumono: Deception and Truth Bundle
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
- Utawarerumono: ZAN
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles
- Valkyria Revolution
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima Upgrade DLC
- World of Final Fantasy
- Worldend Syndrome
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Zero
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Is voor mij altijd een van de beste deals die de psn store heeft (de games niet de prijzen)
Maar net Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars gekocht voor 30 euro
En ben nog Dragon Star Varnir aan het bedenken in deze sale
En zit nog van de vorige sale te kijken naar de assassins creed odyssey season pass of ace combat 7
En oftopic sword art online alicization lycoris is helaas uitgesteld naar 10 juli inplaats van 22 mei
Ik kijk altijd in m’n wishlist of we games zijn afgeprijsd. Maar helaas tussen deze rij zit er niks ik m’n wishlist. Zal wel een westerse gamer zijn
Waarom blijven de prijzen van de Japanse games zo hoog?
Street Fighter 30th anniversary collection voor mij 🙂