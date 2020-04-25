Nu we allen samen moeten binnen blijven, is gamen plots een wel extreem handige hobby geworden. Aan alle gamers die dus nu momenteel thuis zitten hun backlog te verwerken, heeft Bandai Namco zelfs nog een leuk cadeautje in petto: PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 is momenteel gratis te downloaden op de PS4, Xbox One en Steam.

Gratis games zijn altijd mooi meegenomen, dus rep je snel naar de PlayStation Store en claim jouw gratis game! Het officiële statement gaat als volgt:

“People around the globe are doing their part to change their life and workstyles in order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Here at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, we have put into action initiatives to support and safeguard the health of our employees, their families & friends, as well as our customers, vendors, and our communities.

With the help and cooperation from employees throughout our global organization, we have prepared and enacted remote working conditions within our offices across the globe. We would like to thank everyone for their individual contributions by staying home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone’s livelihood safe and secure. We would also like to express our most sincere gratitude for those working in the medical field who are on the front lines facing the daunting task of keeping the pandemic under control. While there are various relief efforts underway, as an entertainment provider, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is also planning to take action to serve our fans.

Our vision is to follow our slogan word for word and provide – “more fun for everyone.” We are striving to provide entertainment that everyone can enjoy in the hope we can bring smiles and laughter to video game players throughout the world during this difficult time.”