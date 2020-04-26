

Gearbox Software heeft een nieuw in-game evenement in Borderlands 3 geactiveerd. Het event heet ‘Revenge of the Cartels’ en duurt tot en met 4 juni. Zoals we gewend zijn van soortgelijke events, brengt Revenge of the Cartels nieuwe content met zich mee en biedt het diverse mogelijkheden om exclusieve loot te verdienen.

Onder de nieuwigheden die met Revenge of the Cartels meekomen valt onder meer een nieuw gebied om te verkennen, evenals nieuwe soorten vijanden die ook hun eigen soort loot hebben. Ook kun je aan de slag met 18 nieuwe, tijdelijke challenges. Wanneer je deze uitdagingen weet te voltooien, wordt je beloond met exclusieve items.

Er is ook een trailer voor het Revenge of the Cartels event uitgebracht en die check je hieronder.

Samen met de start van Revenge of the Cartels verscheen er ook een nieuwe update voor Borderlands 3, die ook de eerder aangekondigde Mayhem 2.0 modus heeft geïntroduceerd. Los daarvan heeft patch 1.11 nog een enorme hoeveelheid andere wijzigingen en fixes doorgevoerd, zoals uit de onderstaande changelog blijkt.