

Afgelopen vrijdag kwam Predator: Hunting Grounds uit. De game is dus nog maar enkele dagen verkrijgbaar, maar ontwikkelaar Illfonic heeft nu al een nieuwe patch uitgebracht. Update 1.05 is niet heel uitgebreid, als we naar de patch notes kijken, maar toch worden er wat vervelende issues verholpen.

Zo heeft de nieuwe patch verdere verbeteringen voor de matchmaking doorgevoerd, die ervoor zouden moeten zorgen dat je nu minder lang hoeft te wachten voordat je kunt spelen. Ook zijn er problemen opgelost met enkele vaardigheden van de Predator.

Lees hieronder de volledige patch notes van update 1.05 voor Predator: Hunting Grounds.