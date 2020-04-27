Afgelopen vrijdag kwam Predator: Hunting Grounds uit. De game is dus nog maar enkele dagen verkrijgbaar, maar ontwikkelaar Illfonic heeft nu al een nieuwe patch uitgebracht. Update 1.05 is niet heel uitgebreid, als we naar de patch notes kijken, maar toch worden er wat vervelende issues verholpen.
Zo heeft de nieuwe patch verdere verbeteringen voor de matchmaking doorgevoerd, die ervoor zouden moeten zorgen dat je nu minder lang hoeft te wachten voordat je kunt spelen. Ook zijn er problemen opgelost met enkele vaardigheden van de Predator.
Lees hieronder de volledige patch notes van update 1.05 voor Predator: Hunting Grounds.
General
- Fixed an issue where some customization items would continue to be marked as new even after the player has interacted with the item
- Fixed an issue where AI would not react to footsteps or gunfire in dedicated server matches
- Fixed an issue where certain objectives would sometimes not spawn the necessary AI causing players to be unable to complete their objective
Maps
General
- Fixed some areas that could cause collision issues or stuck spots
Tutorial
- Fixed some UI issues that would occur when navigating the Tutorial menus
Predator
General
- Fixed an issue where, while in thermal vision mode, the Fireteam VOIP sound bubble was visible from any distance
- Fixed an issue where the Target Isolation prompt does not appear after it’s cooldown completes
Matchmaking/Parties
- Made further optimizations to matchmaking queue times