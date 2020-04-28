

Deze week staan er weer diverse games op stapel, zo kunnen we vanaf vandaag aan de slag met Sakura Wars en SnowRunner. Morgen verschijnt Telling Lies en donderdag kunnen we gaan knokken in Streets of Rage 4. Een vrij drukke week wat betreft releases dus en alle details hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Hetzelfde geldt uiteraard voor alle downloadbare content die vanaf nu beschikbaar is.

Games

Vanaf 29 april

Active Neurons (PS4)

Dread Nautical (PS4)

Gun Crazy (PS4)

Telling Lies (PS4)

Vanaf 30 april

Arcade Archives PLUS ALPHA (PS4)

Book of Demons (PS4)

Streets Of Rage 4 (PS4)

Vanaf 1 mei

Arcade Spirits (PS4)

Downloadbare content

Tennis World Tour (PS4)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)

PUBG (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Sakura Wars (PS4)

SnowRunner (PS4)