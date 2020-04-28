Deze week staan er weer diverse games op stapel, zo kunnen we vanaf vandaag aan de slag met Sakura Wars en SnowRunner. Morgen verschijnt Telling Lies en donderdag kunnen we gaan knokken in Streets of Rage 4. Een vrij drukke week wat betreft releases dus en alle details hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Hetzelfde geldt uiteraard voor alle downloadbare content die vanaf nu beschikbaar is.
Games
- A Fold Apart – €17,99 (PS4)
- Coffee Talk – €13,99 (PS4)
- Daymare: 1998 – €34,99 (PS4)
- Moving Out Launch Edition – €24,99 (PS4)
- Sakura Wars – €59,99 (PS4)
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition – €79,99 (PS4)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition – €59,99 (PS4)
- SnowRunner – €49,99 (PS4)
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition – €69,99 (PS4)
- The Inner Friend (PS4)
Vanaf 29 april
- Active Neurons (PS4)
- Dread Nautical (PS4)
- Gun Crazy (PS4)
- Telling Lies (PS4)
Vanaf 30 april
- Arcade Archives PLUS ALPHA (PS4)
- Book of Demons (PS4)
- Streets Of Rage 4 (PS4)
Vanaf 1 mei
- Arcade Spirits (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Tennis World Tour (PS4)
- Alex De Minaur – Gratis
- Caroline Garcia – Gratis
- Denis Shapovalov – Gratis
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)
PUBG (PS4)
- Cold Front Pack – €14,49
- Supply Pack: Season 7 – €9,99
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
- Additional Stage Jewel Resort – €3,99
- Additional Character Set Zooey – €6,99
Sakura Wars (PS4)
- Charming Accessories Bundle – €6,99
- Deluxe Add-on Bundle – €19,99
- Legacy of Love Bundle – €9,99
- Swimsuit Bundle – €6,99
SnowRunner (PS4)
- Season Pass – €24,99
- True Colors Vinyl Wrap – €0,99
- Loaded Dice Vinyl Wrap – €0,99
- Scorched Vinyl Wrap – €0,99
- Navistar 5000-MV Tractor – €1,99
- High Roller Pack – €3,99