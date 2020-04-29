Truckers opgelet, het is mogelijk om weer in de vrachtwagen te stappen in een gloednieuwe game: SnowRunner. Deze game is sinds gisteren verkrijgbaar in de PlayStation Store en later vandaag zul je ons oordeel kunnen lezen.
In de tussentijd zijn ook de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. De Trophies zijn over het algemeen niet al te ingewikkeld, maar wel erg tijdrovend en uitdagend. Ga jij voor die platinum?
Platinum
One with the Truck
-Get all the trophies
Goud
Workaholic
-Complete every contract in the game
Model Collector
-Own every vehicle in the game
Ain’t no rest for the…trucker?
-Complete every task and contest in the game
The Black Shuck
-Drive through 1000 km
Zilver
What’s a mile?
-Use ZiKZ 5368 to deliver at least 10 cargoes in Michigan or Alaska
Western Wind
-Use Pacific P12 to deliver at least 10 cargoes in Taymyr
Uncle Scrooge
-Earn 100000 currency
“Stars and Stripes”
-Own every american vehicle in the game
The Duel
-Driving a red-coloured scout vehicle, collide with any truck and take less damage than that truck
Fuel Economy
-Travel through every region on a single tank of fuel
Victory Parade
-Own every russian vehicle in the game
Dreams Come True
-Repair all the pipes in Alaska
“All Along the Watchtower”
-Explore all watchtowers in the game
All Starts From a Garage
-Explore all garages in the game
Pedal to the Metal
-Travel from one gateway to another on one map without releasing the accelerator
Bering Strait
-Own a TUZ 420 “Tatarin” and have it stationed in any garage in Alaska
Convoy
-Transport a winched vehicle with a broken engine from one map to another and put it into a garage
Brons
Yeah, you can drive!
-All main tutorial hints have been activated at least once
Once a Farmer always a Farmer
-Smash 500 pumpkins
Goliath
-Use a telescopic crane to raise a special objective semi-trailer at least 5 meters above the ground
The Blue Hall
-Drive 1km in the water
Where are the logs?
-Visit every logging area in the game at least once
Play Your Way
-Fix 2000 damage points
Deer Hunt
-Find all upgrades in Michigan
Moose Hunt
-Find all upgrades in Alaska
Bear Hunt
-Find all upgrades in Taymyr
Eat, Sleep, Drill, Repeat
-Deliver all 3 Oil Rigs to their destination points in Alaska
Get over here
-Pull yourself with a winch for at least 6 meters
Through blood & sweat
-Manually load at least 4 standard cargo units in your truck one after another and pack them
Broken Horse
-Drive 1 km with all wheels broken
Simply Delivered
-Deliver every type of cargo in the game at least once
Workers Unite
-Find both Lenin statues in Taymyr
Tread Softly
-Recover your vehicle 10 times or more
Problem Solved
-Pull a vehicle with a broken engine out of the water with a crane
Untouchable
-Complete any 10 tasks or contests without taking any damage
Gallo-24
-Buy enough upgrades to hit twice the price of the base vehicle you bought them for
18 Wheels is Not Enough
-Own a Azov 42-20 Antarctic
